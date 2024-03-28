Winter Salon Series Wows Again at The Southampton Inn

About the Southampton Inn:

The Southampton Inn has 90 thoughtfully appointed, charming rooms laid out in a Tudor style village design set in acres of manicured lawns in the heart of the village of Southampton. World famous beaches, boutiques, restaurants and local gems are only minutes away on foot. The Inn is the perfect home base to enjoy all the Hamptons has to offer with historic villages, museums, art galleries, and more. Breakfast is served every day at Claude’s and brunch on the weekends. Claude’s, The Library and The Ballroom are all popular spots for parties and events.