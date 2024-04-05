Miami Marlins Things to Do: Fiesta Fridays, Dancing on the Diamond, All You Can Eat, and more!

Swing into spring with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, where the action is as hot as the Florida sun! The Marlins season is a home run of fun, packed with unique activations, promotions, and events that cater to every fan's taste. From the indulgent All-You-Can-Eat Seats to the festive Fiesta Fridays, there's an event for everyone. Get ready to dive into a sea of excitement with our guide to what’s on offer this April, ensuring you don't miss a single pitch or party!
Dates: 4/1, 4/15, 4/29
Treat your dog to a ballgame! Tickets for you and your dog are located on our Promenade Level. Admission is $15 per person and $7.50 per dog. Please note, they don't recommend bringing breeds with a short snout due to potential health risks.
Dates: 4/16, 4/30
Join the Marlins every Tuesday for Taco Tuesday at loanDepot park! Ticket package includes a game ticket, two (2) tacos and one (1) beer for just $25. Taco Tuesday order must be redeemed at the "Familia Faves" concession stand, located in Section 36, before the end of the 7th inning.
Dates: 4/12, 4/26
Join the Marlins every Friday game for Burger & Beer at loanDepot park. Ticket package includes game ticket, one (1) smash burger and one (1) craft beer. Burger & Beer order must be redeemed before the end of the 7th inning.
For Fiesta Fridays, after the game, join the postgame party in Recess Sports Lounge featuring drinks, food, and a Miami-style hora loca complete with dancing on the field.
Dates: 4/13, 4/27
Raise a glass to the Miami Marlins at Beerfest on Saturdays, April 13 and 27, at loanDepot Park. Fans can enjoy a sampling of domestic, international and local craft brews with friends and family at the ballgame when the Marlins take on the Cincinnati Reds. Beerfest fans will get access to pregame two hours before the first pitch, receive a souvenir 5oz Beerfest mug, beer samples and a ticket to the game.
Beerfest will begin at 11 AM ahead of the 1:10 PM game start.
Dates: 4/14, 4/28
For just $44, you’ll get four (4) game tickets, four (4) hot dogs, four (4) sodas or waters and four (4) small popcorns. Visit the Familia Faves concession stand located at Section 36 on the Promenade Level and present your ticket to redeem. NEW THIS SEASON! Don’t miss your chance to level up with our 5 For $55, 6 For $66, 7 For $77, 8 For $88 and 9 For $99 offers!
And don’t forget the ! This new ticket offer gives you access to the Caliente Grill concession stand located at Section 202, where you can feast on Hot Dogs, Chili Dogs, Nachos with Cheese, Chili Nachos, Cheeseburgers, Popcorn, Peanuts, Cookies, Non-Alcoholic (NA) Beverages & Water.
Don’t just watch the game; live it! Grab your tickets now to experience the best of Marlins baseball and beyond this April. From gourmet bites to heart-pounding baseball, each game at loanDepot park is more than just a game—it's a Miami-style celebration. Be part of the excitement and make your game days unforgettable. Act now; seats are filling fast—let’s play ball and make memories that last!