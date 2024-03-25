Building Beyond the Bases

In the middle of this vibrant scene at loanDepot park, two influential women stand out for their deep connection to the South Florida community. Caroline O’Connor, Marlins President of Business Operations, is a dynamic figure, moving from on-the-field pre-game activities with special guests, sponsors, and VIPs to the stands with fans and Marlins Members (season ticket holders) during game days. On non game days, it’s back and forth across town for speaking engagements, philanthropic endeavors, and meetings at the ballpark, which features the franchise’s 1997 and 2003 World Series trophies proudly displayed in the office. Equally integral is Ana VeigaMilton, a longtime Marlins fan. On game days, you’ll find her, with her family cheering for the Marlins in their custom designed luxury suite. As a young parent, she brought her children to Marlins' games. In the future, this same spot will be filled with the laughter of her grandchildren. It’s a place where family and friends gather to watch baseball or even occasionally transact business or brainstorm about philanthropic endeavors.