Building Beyond the Bases

Marlins President of Business Operations, Caroline O’Connor and Philanthropist and Marlins Season Ticket Member Ana VeigaMilton Forge A New Path
The 2023 Miami Marlins season kicked off with one of the most electrifying starts in their 30-year legacy. On the field, the team showed fierce competitiveness, driving into a playoff surge under the leadership of All-Star Luis Arraez, the National League batting champion, and Skip Schumaker, crowned National League Manager of the Year. And the fans responded: attendance for the season was up a whopping 28% over the previous season. Over a three-day weekend in mid-August, more than 100,000 fans packed into loanDepot park to see the Marlins beat the Yankees–a three-day weekend record for the ballpark.
Meanwhile, the front office team continues to build a long-term legacy off the field with community initiatives and corporate partnerships, from back-to-school distributions and youth baseball and softball programming to best-in-class and sponsors, including loanDepot, ADT, FPL, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Pepsi, Bacardi, University of Miami Health System, and many more.
In the middle of this vibrant scene at loanDepot park, two influential women stand out for their deep connection to the South Florida community. Caroline O’Connor, Marlins President of Business Operations, is a dynamic figure, moving from on-the-field pre-game activities with special guests, sponsors, and VIPs to the stands with fans and Marlins Members (season ticket holders) during game days. On non game days, it’s back and forth across town for speaking engagements, philanthropic endeavors, and meetings at the ballpark, which features the franchise’s 1997 and 2003 World Series trophies proudly displayed in the office. Equally integral is Ana VeigaMilton, a longtime Marlins fan. On game days, you’ll find her, with her family cheering for the Marlins in their custom designed luxury suite. As a young parent, she brought her children to Marlins' games. In the future, this same spot will be filled with the laughter of her grandchildren. It’s a place where family and friends gather to watch baseball or even occasionally transact business or brainstorm about philanthropic endeavors.
Caroline O’Connor was appointed President of Business Operations in November 2022, becoming the second woman in Major League Baseball to ascend to this level. She oversees the club’s business operations and guides the Marlins’ leadership team in executing organizational objectives and goals. She focuses on innovative means to grow lines of business and create a model of sustained success.
Ana VeigaMilton, Esq., presides over the José Milton Foundation, is co-founder of the Cecil & Ana Milton Family Foundation, and directs Corporate Social Responsibility for the Milton family business, United Property Management, one of the largest property owners and managers in South Florida with almost 9000 residential units and commercial real estate. She sits on numerous boards and counts numerous charities on her resume, from the University of Miami to Jackson Health Foundation, United Way Miami, Girl Scouts Tropical Florida, Red Cross Miami and Keys, Zoo Miami Foundation, and more, and she and her family are longtime season ticket holders.
O'Connor and Milton, two powerful women, are making a difference as they share their passion for the South Florida Community and Marlins baseball. With an eye on the upcoming season, we sat down with them to discuss business, philanthropy, and everything Marlins.
Can you describe your journey as a female president in the sports industry and how you’ve managed the challenges and triumphs along the way?
Caroline O’Connor: While it's unique in professional sports, I believe there will be more instances of this in the future. I brought skills from other industries to sports, and our ownership group is very supportive of putting talented individuals in each role. The transition was made easy thanks to our diverse front office and supportive ownership.
As one of the few female executives in baseball, can you delve into your experiences with promoting female empowerment within the industry?
Caroline O’Connor: I see being a role model as crucial. I strive to excel in my role and show others that it's achievable. I engage with young women and encourage them to consider sports as a career. When I was in college, I didn't perceive it as an option because I never knew of the different career opportunities in sports. But now, I emphasize that it's very possible, and platforms like this magazine help spread that message.
Can you elaborate on the major initiatives undertaken by the Marlins to foster women's empowerment and advance gender equality in the community?
Caroline O’Connor: One in particular that we organize is a Women's Empowerment Day, where women leaders share insights, and companies bring their female employees to learn from these leaders. This event cultivates community and provides a platform for discussing successful women. Collaborating with partners like Ana adds to this sense of community, which is a priority.
As a dedicated Marlins fan and VIP Box Holder, please share your experiences with the team and your vision for their future role in community engagement.
Ana VeigaMilton: For our family, the Marlins play a central, unifying role. We've been involved since the stadium's early days, bringing friends and colleagues to experience the Marlins at such a lively stadium. The Marlins have revitalized the community, contributing to various initiatives through the Miami Marlins Foundation, which include food distributions, school visits, cultural engagement, and much more. The Marlins are an asset to Miami and generate impact, and Caroline is a significant part of that impact.
Ana, could you elaborate on the collaboration between the Marlins, UHealth, and the Jackson Health Foundation? What are your expectations for the future of this partnership and its impact on the community?
Ana VeigaMilton: The collaboration is exceptional. UHealth's academic medicine, combined with Jackson's infrastructure and medical expertise, forms a powerful synergy. I feel very fortunate to work alongside Caroline on the Jackson Health Foundation Board. Being involved in the Board allows us to contribute even more to this transformative partnership, strengthening healthcare, research, and the family-centered patient experience. We help elevate Miami!
Caroline, the Marlins have masterfully blended sports with community engagement. In what ways do you believe the Marlins are integral to showcasing Miami's distinctive identity, particularly its vibrant Latin heritage?
Caroline O’Connor: The Marlins actively reflect Miami's energy, history, and culture. We aim for our staff to mirror the city's diversity. Our heritage-themed events are meant to be a unifying force, representing the different heritages of our community. The Marlins contribute to Miami's vibrant identity. You can come on any given night - but especially on those celebrations - and feel a sense of pride and belonging to the various cultures being represented.
The Marlins clearly have a strong community presence. How have you engaged local businesses and incorporated Miami's culture into the Marlins experience?
Caroline O’Connor: Everywhere you look in the stadium, there’s a local presence, from hospitals, banks, and other businesses right down to the sounds and flavors at the ballpark. We’re all about every part of Miami.
How do you see the Marlins continuing to play a significant role in community engagement and events?
Caroline O’Connor: We're committed to hosting a wide array of events beyond the games, making the ballpark a community gathering place. From college graduations to galas, we want to leverage this venue to unite the community. There is a special feeling when you enter loanDepot park.
Ana, what guidance can you offer to individuals and organizations aiming to drive positive change in their communities? What steps should they take to initiate their impact journey effectively?
Ana VeigaMilton: I believe in philanthropy's ability to connect people. It's a powerful way to create lasting change while forming meaningful relationships. My advice is to identify causes that resonate with you and then collaborate with others who share your passion. Through collective effort, we can truly make a difference.
Looking ahead, what are your aspirations for the Marlins, particularly regarding their role in events and community engagement over the next few years?
Caroline O’Connor: We aim to continue growing the event lineup beyond baseball games. Our goal is to be an active hub for a range of events, conferences, and gatherings. We're exploring collaborations to integrate the Marlins into the community fabric further. The Marlins' presence should be felt beyond the field. From concerts, festivals, and monster trucks to corporate meetings, conventions, and community walks, loanDepot park is a place to come together.
Ana, you and Caroline already have some exciting initiatives ahead with the Marlins. Can you share any specific plans for the near future?
Ana VeigaMilton: Yes, we are very excited! My father-in-law, Mr. José Milton, loved living in South Florida and was a big baseball fan. We spent many afternoons with family and friends watching spring training games. When the Marlins came to town, he was among the first to get season tickets and a VIP box. He was very knowledgeable about the sport and players and enjoyed how baseball brings families together. Our family decided to celebrate his life, legacy, and passion for baseball by donating to build the José Milton Field. The field will provide student-athletes from around Miami-Dade County and visiting teams with a great playing experience in South Florida. We are thrilled that Caroline and the Marlins will participate in the dedication ceremony in April, and my husband Cecil will throw out the first pitch. Baseball means family and community, and we are excited that the José Milton Field will encourage families and the next generation to come together, sharing a passion for baseball and our Miami Marlins!
Their impact resonates far beyond the ballpark as the Marlins' season gets underway. Caroline O’Connor and Ana VeigaMilton lead a movement where baseball and community unite, crafting a legacy of empowerment and connection in Miami. They prove that the Marlins are more than a team—they are a community cornerstone.
The team's season kicks off on March 28 against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Get your tickets at