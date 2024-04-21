Indian River State College Names Bill Marine 2024 Entrepreneur Of The Year

“Bill Marine is a leader and entrepreneur who not only grows businesses, he also uplifts communities through philanthropy,” adds Dr. Moore. “His visionary leadership of the Indian River State College Foundation’s development of the Promise Program is an example of his impact. The Promise Program provides opportunity to every high school graduate in our district and is a resounding success unmatched by any other state college in Florida. It is an honor to recognize Bill Marine as our Entrepreneur of the Year.” Bill is married to wife, Patricia, father to three and a proud grandfather of seven.