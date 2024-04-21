Indian River State College Names Bill Marine 2024 Entrepreneur Of The Year

Indian River State College has honored William “Bill” Marine, a distinguished entrepreneur from Vero Beach, Florida with the prestigious Indian River State College Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The award, which recognizes entrepreneurial and business leadership, is a key component of the Dan K. Richardson Entrepreneurship Program established by Indian River State College Foundation to promote awareness and appreciation of the free enterprise system.
Recognition of Marine’s impact on the economy was the highlight of the Entrepreneur of the Year dinner held on Wednesday, April 17, at the Indian River State College Richardson Center at the Mueller Campus in Vero Beach.
This award acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and success in entrepreneurship. Bill Marine's entrepreneurial journey has been marked by resilience, creativity and a profound impact on the local business landscape.
“Bill Marine exemplifies this award,” declares Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy Moore. “Bill’s professional achievements are both remarkable and inspirational. His personal manner is best described as ‘magical’ and his extraordinary character is one to emulate. We are proud to honor Bill Marine with the 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Award.”
While Marine’s entrepreneurial drive and business savvy had already started at a young age, he earned an associate degree at Indian River State College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Citrus/Business at Florida Southern College. Bill grew Ven-Mar, an agricultural irrigation design and construction company, to employ more than 250 people. Ven-Mar, a leader in developing water use reduction technology utilizing drip-irrigation, earned numerous industry awards and was recognized as the largest agricultural irrigation contractor in the United States. Bill subsequently sold it and ‘retired’ at the age of 32.
Marine continued his career launching, leading, buying and selling companies in varied roles and sectors. He was Vice President of Agricultural Services International and President of Industrial Services Inc. Bill went on to enjoy a fulfilling career spanning citrus trading, commercial development and other businesses.
With an unwavering conviction that it is everyone’s responsibility to give back to the community, Marine has been devoted to numerous charitable organizations locally, nationally and internationally. Most recently, Bill is a Director and Immediate Past Chair of Indian River State College Foundation.
“Bill Marine is a leader and entrepreneur who not only grows businesses, he also uplifts communities through philanthropy,” adds Dr. Moore. “His visionary leadership of the Indian River State College Foundation’s development of the Promise Program is an example of his impact. The Promise Program provides opportunity to every high school graduate in our district and is a resounding success unmatched by any other state college in Florida. It is an honor to recognize Bill Marine as our Entrepreneur of the Year.” Bill is married to wife, Patricia, father to three and a proud grandfather of seven.
Indian River State College (IRSC), winner of the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, is a recognized leader in higher education. IRSC is a comprehensive institution offering career training, certificate programs, associate degrees, and baccalaureate degree programs to support its students' educational goals.
IRSC has consistently fulfilled its mission of responding to the needs of the community by adopting a simple philosophy: offer the best quality education at the most affordable price possible. The College is the only open-access public institution of higher education in its four-county service district, and the IRSC Promise Program affords all high school graduates in its service district the opportunity to earn a tuition-free associate degree.