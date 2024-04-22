Festival Fever: Coachella 2024 Weekend Moments & Accommodations

Now that Coachella is behind us, it won't be long until it's time to relive the festivities all over again as dates for next year's event have already been announced. To be prepared and to fully experience Coachella the "right way" with distance and luxury in mind, you must secure a fabulous desert home near the festival grounds sooner rather than later. Renting a home in Indio is the essential thing to do to keep your ride as short as possible to and from the massive Empire Polo Fields. Keep in mind that rentals in this area get booked months in advance so choose one of these top Indio rentals to have an unparalleled festival experience next year: