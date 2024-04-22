Festival Fever: Coachella 2024 Weekend Moments & Accommodations

Coachella Music and Arts Festival, celebrated for its eclectic mix of music, art, and community, provides a panoramic experience of cutting-edge performances and mesmerizing artist installations. Commencing annually every April, it's a time when the desert shines with star-studded appearances and headline-making moments that festival-goers and top artists look forward to in sunny Indio, California.
This year was no exception, with the festival grounds transformed into a mystical new dimension that heightened all senses with futuristic structures showcased throughout the fields.
Weekend 1 of Coachella always sets the tone for the two-week back-to-back festival with high energy performances, attracting a-list celebrities, top influencers, and worldly music enthusiasts. The festival grounds become a vibrant showcase of artistic expression and musical innovation filled with things to do and see at every step of the way.
This year, the unexcepted happened as the festival finally got lenient with their alcohol policies allowing attendees to roam freely with their delicious alcoholic beverages. This decision not only enhanced the communal experience and also the need to down booze as quickly as possible to catch the next performance. I would know, as I have attended Coachella for over a decade.
The first weekend did not disappoint as there were a series of unexpected celebrity appearances and collaborations that created a buzz across social media platforms, establishing round one as "THE" weekend to attend.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce supported Ice Spice, Bleachers, and Lana Del Ray (to name a few) by being in attendance while they were on stage showcasing their fearless power couple presence in the crowd.
Vampire Weekend added a playful twist with Paris Hilton playing Cornhole during their Western-inspired performance. Grimes made a grand entrance on a giant robot spider, captivating the audience with her innovative stage presence. Suki Waterhouse used her performance slot for a gender reveal, adding a personal touch to her set.
ATEEZ and The Aquabats energized the crowd, with ATEEZ delivering K-Pop flair and The Aquabats hosting a thematic “pool party” vibe.
J Balvin surprised the audience by bringing out Will Smith, who performed as his character from "Men In Black."
Lana Del Rey, Tyler The Creator, and Doja Cat headlined the festival, each bringing unique elements to their shows. Tyler waited a long time for this opportunity, tweeting the following back in 2011.
Can't wait till I'm the main artist on Coachella.
Tyler, The Creator
Lana Del Rey introduced a hologram version of herself, Tyler literally exploded onto the stage to start his set, and Doja Cat incorporated dancing yetis and a Tyrannosaurus Rex chase into her performance.
Shakira joined Bizarrap to perform "La Fuerte" and made a significant announcement about her upcoming world tour. Tems brought out Justin Bieber for a rendition of "Essence," joined by Wizkid, marking Bieber's notable return to the stage surprising the fans with a short guest appearance.
Reneé Rapp introduced Kesha, who performed "Tik Tok" with revised lyrics targeting Diddy.
Billie Eilish appeared during Lana Del Rey's set for a memorable performance that included "Ocean Eyes" and "Video Games."
The 90s nostalgia was in full force with performances by Deftones, Blur, and a reformed Sublime featuring Bradley Nowell’s son, Jakob Nowell.
No Doubt reunited, delivering hits like “Hella Good” and “Just A Girl,” with Olivia Rodrigo joining for “Bathwater.”
Weekend 2 of Coachella offered a more refined ambiance, tailored for the die-hard music lovers who are there for nothing more than just music. This weekend is typically marked by its focus on the depth of the acts and the quality of performances rather than the lavish open-bar brand events which only happen during weekend 1, go figure.
The atmosphere was charged with excitement and a more intimate vibe, allowing performers and fans to connect on a deeper level.
Lana Del Rey deviated from expectations by bringing out Camila Cabello instead of the rumored Taylor Swift. Cabello performed "I Luv It" with Del Rey supporting on vocals.
Sabrina Carpenter surprised the audience by introducing Norah Jones, who performed "Don’t Know Why" on a stage set reminiscent of a vintage motel.
Chlöe Bailey dominated the Gobi stage, performing singles from her upcoming album "Trouble in Paradise."
Grimes opened her set with a video poking fun at her previous week's mishaps, followed by a strong comeback performance that had everyone talking.
Faye Webster mixed Indie sounds with a country twang, performing both classic hits and new songs from her recent album "Underdressed at the Symphony."
Jon Batiste delivered an electric set in a vibrant orange suit, blending funk, R&B, blues, and soul with high energy and engaging the crowd deeply with his dynamic stage presence.
Now that Coachella is behind us, it won't be long until it's time to relive the festivities all over again as dates for next year's event have already been announced. To be prepared and to fully experience Coachella the "right way" with distance and luxury in mind, you must secure a fabulous desert home near the festival grounds sooner rather than later. Renting a home in Indio is the essential thing to do to keep your ride as short as possible to and from the massive Empire Polo Fields. Keep in mind that rentals in this area get booked months in advance so choose one of these top Indio rentals to have an unparalleled festival experience next year:
Specifications: 10 Bedrooms / 13 Bathrooms / 22 Guests / 14000 SF
Bougainvillea Estate is a luxurious desert mansion spanning five acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, with privacy all around as it is fully surrounded by a stone wall fence. The estate, that accommodates 22 guests, features a large lawn and a one-acre lake, that you can utilize to host up to 250 attendees comfortably for special occasions, or in this case, fabulous Coachella afterparties.
Specifications: 6 Bedrooms / 7.5 Bathrooms / 16 Guests / 7500 SF
Shadow Lake Estate epitomizes resort-style luxury with its infinity pool, stunning lake views, private beach, and mountain backdrop which sets the ultimate opulent desert vibe. Complemented by a wide range of outdoor amenities including a private boat dock, outdoor kitchen, and various water sports options it's the perfect desert getaway. Ideal for 16 guest to experience quite leisure time post festival and entertainment for the hours leading up to the exciting 3-day event.
Specifications: 6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Bathrooms / 14 Guests / 4200 SF
Vista Escondido is a lavish 6-bedroom vacation home which accommodates 14 guests and combines both luxury with comfort in a private desert setting. It features a wrap-around pool with a swim-up bar, a 35-foot water slide, spa, putting green, and an outdoor entertainment area with a kitchen, TV, and fireplace. The major perk of renting this specific property is that it's in a prime location within walking distance to the Empire Polo Fields where all the magic happens both Coachella weekends.
Specifications: 4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Bathrooms / 12 Guests / 3431 SF
Empire Greens is a stunning former model home that accommodates 12 guests and meticulously designed for privacy with a walled and gated outdoor area. This desert retreat includes a private pool, custom infinity spa, fire pit, and an outdoor dining area ideal for relaxation or entertaining. Perfectly situated in a prime desert location, it offers easy access to local golf, tennis, hiking, casinos, shopping, and dining, making it an ideal base to explore the desert's attractions when you're not in festival mode.
Specifications: 4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Bathrooms / 8 Guests / 3500 SF
Endless Summer is an exquisite private mini-resort style home designed as a quintessential getaway for relaxation but also with fun in mind. This property features a beautiful, heated pool complete with a swim-up bar, waterslide, three waterfalls, tanning shelves, firepit, and spa. Enhancing the outdoor luxury, there's a palapa equipped with grills, a pizza oven, refrigerators, and a wet bar. It's also just steps away from shopping, dining, and the renowned Coachella festival grounds, making it an ideal rental for a group of 8 music loving fans.
Resident Magazine invites real estate agents to seize a unique marketing opportunity within our prestigious real estate sector. Showcase your luxury listings and connect with an affluent, discerning audience eager for exclusive investments to add to their growing portfolios. Highlight your high-end properties in a publication that embodies luxury and sophistication in a creative marketing approach.