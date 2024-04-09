Desert Luxury Redefined: Justin Bieber's $16.6 Million Oasis

Justin Bieber's 10,000-square-foot residence effortlessly combines luxury with functionality all around. It's a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion that has an array of impressive features, including a massive infinity pool, a sports court, a cozy backyard firepit, and a detached guesthouse for his a-list friends to visit in comfort.

With a four-car garage and additional parking for over a dozen vehicles, this home is a dream getaway from the traffic filled city of Los Angeles. It's a place where he is surrounded by beautiful Italian cypresses and plenty of space to do as he pleases without any paparazzi in sight.