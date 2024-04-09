Desert Luxury Redefined: Justin Bieber's $16.6 Million Oasis

Canadian pop icon, Justin Bieber, is in the news again but this time for his significant luxury property in the exclusive Madison Club in La Quinta, California. The superstar's serene desert retreat, which was secured for a smooth $16.6 million, serves as a beautiful hideaway he visits regularly, notably without his wife Hailey, sparking some curiosity.
Bieber recently retreated to his luxurious estate within the upscale grounds of the gated community, spending his days playing golf and relishing time away from the spotlight, even as speculation about his relationship continues. It's entirely understandable and essential for someone constantly in the public eye to find peace and privacy which is exactly what the home offers him when he is there.
Justin Bieber's 10,000-square-foot residence effortlessly combines luxury with functionality all around. It's a seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion that has an array of impressive features, including a massive infinity pool, a sports court, a cozy backyard firepit, and a detached guesthouse for his a-list friends to visit in comfort.
With a four-car garage and additional parking for over a dozen vehicles, this home is a dream getaway from the traffic filled city of Los Angeles. It's a place where he is surrounded by beautiful Italian cypresses and plenty of space to do as he pleases without any paparazzi in sight.
The Neighbors: The Madison Club is known for its celebrity allure, and Justin's neighbors are no exception. Among them are Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Tim Cook, Adele, Kourtney Kardashian, and Scooter Braun—forming a community of successful professionals and top artists.
Now that Justin is a part of the club, he gets to have access to all of the amazing amenities that The Madison Club offers to its high-profile residents. Living on the grounds means that he will have more than just a home; he will have a complete world-class retreat that offers him a lifestyle of luxury, leisure, and unparalleled service around the clock.
Premium Golf Experience: The Madison Club’s parkland-style golf course is designed for both the seasoned golfer and the leisurely player. With recharging stations and luxurious on-course comfort stations, the game of golf is elevated to an art form.
Fitness and Wellness Programs: Modern facilities and tailored programs ensure that staying fit and healthy is a pleasurable and luxurious experience.
Spa Services: Residents get to enjoy relaxing spa treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind, body, and soul, in a setting of tranquil beauty.
Recreational Adventures: The surrounding desert landscape offers endless opportunities for outdoor activities, including hiking, horseback riding, and mountain biking, against the backdrop of breathtaking natural beauty.
The Madison Market: A healthy farm-to-table lifestyle with daily access to fruits and vegetables, ensuring all meals are always fresh and flavorful.
Diverse Dining Venues: From casual eats to fine dining, there is a variety of culinary experiences to be had without leaving the comfort of the community.
In 2022, during Coachella weekend, I dined at The Madison Club since I stayed on the grounds. The food was absolutely delicious, the staff was extremely attentive, and Justin Bieber along with Kendall and Kyle were in our presence as well as other a-list names. It was a night I will never forget.
Mariana Weber / Personal Experience
Knowing firsthand just how fabulous this luxury gated community is, I can assure you that it is meticulously crafted to ensure that all owners enjoy not just a place to live, but a lifestyle that is rich, fulfilling, and deeply connected to wellness, luxury, and exciting entertainment.
The Madison Club's proximity to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival presents an incredibly convenient perk for its residents. Positioned within walking distance away from the festival grounds, Justin can enjoy effortless access to one of the world's most renowned music festivals on a yearly basis. This unique feature provides a blend of luxury living with the vibrancy of global music culture, all within a respected community.
Upcoming Event Dates: Mark your calendars for April 12-14 & 19-21 for two weekends of art installations, visually stimulating stage performances, and non-stop celebrity sightings.
Easy Access: A quick golf cart ride or a short walk separates residents from high energy acts by international music icons and emerging artists alike.
Exclusive Retreat: This festival time transforms The Madison Club into a hub of celebrity gatherings and exclusive parties, blending private luxury and social excitement simultaneously with ease.
For those captivated by the allure of desert luxury and crave to live amongst the rich and famous, The Madison Club presents several exclusive properties currently on the market:
Location: 81105 Columbus Way
Price: $17,950,000
Specs: 6 bed / 6 + 2 Half bath / 1.47 acres / 9,974 sq. ft.
Details: A trophy property known for its meticulous craftsmanship and elegant stone finishes. Positioned on acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, this estate features an indoor/outdoor bar, BBQ, infinity edge pool with a yoga/tanning shelf, oversized spa, and serene fire and water features. Designed by Kristi Hanson, this home is the epitome of quality and location.
Location: 53673 Fremont Way
Price: $24,950,000
Specs: 6 bed / 6 + 2 Half bath / .68 acres / 10,074 sq. ft.
Details: Modern luxury meets serene golf course views in this spacious home adorned with plush living spaces and captivating floor-to-ceiling windows. The primary bedroom offers a retreat with beautiful mountain vistas and a spa-like bathroom. Entertain in style with an elegant dining area, a game room, a dazzling bar, wine wall, and a home theatre. The stunning pool completes the luxury lifestyle experience.
Location: 81307 Amundsen Ave
Price: $32,000,000
Specs: 6 bed / 6 + 3 Half bath / 1.97 acres / 17,528 sq. ft.
Details: This stunning desert mansion stands on two acres, featuring an open floor plan ideal for entertaining. The primary suite offers unmatched relaxation with a majestic fireplace and a spa-like bath, including a massage room and Zen Garden. The estate also boasts a lavish 3-bedroom guest home, a private tee box, an impressive pool, mature foliage, an outdoor living room and kitchen, plus plans for a private pickleball court.
In the landscape of luxury real estate, The Madison Club and its celebrity residents continue to redefine what it means to live in opulence. Whether seeking a desert retreat or a permanent residence among the stars, this community offers premiere amenities and complete exclusivity.
