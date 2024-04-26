Caviar and Conversation: Brickell's Exclusive Corporate Networking Event

Maria Gorn, the pioneering Founder of Up Digital and Director of E-Commerce at Miraflora, took the stage with an elegance matched only by her expertise. Maria, who has successfully spearheaded over 500 digital marketing projects, shared valuable insights on integrating SEO and paid ads to maximize business potential.

Her talk not only illuminated the technical intricacies of digital strategies but also inspired with her commitment to mentorship and support for women in business.