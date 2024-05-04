Miami Marlins MAY Things to Do!

The Heritage Series is here–celebrate your culture at loanDepot and more! With different activations, promotions and events during each homestay, there are plenty of ways for Fish fans to play; from Heritage Night Celebrations to Fiesta Fridays (stay after the game to dance on the field)! Are you working on any things to do round-ups or new fun features on activities? Here’s a little rundown of what to expect and when at loanDepot throughout May.