Miami Marlins MAY Things to Do!

The Heritage Series is here–celebrate your culture at loanDepot and more! With different activations, promotions and events during each homestay, there are plenty of ways for Fish fans to play; from Heritage Night Celebrations to Fiesta Fridays (stay after the game to dance on the field)! Are you working on any things to do round-ups or new fun features on activities? Here’s a little rundown of what to expect and when at loanDepot throughout May.
More details to come!
Purchase of a Mexican Heritage ticket package includes a commemorative Mexican Heritage Celebration Marlins jersey. Plus, enjoy post-game entertainment from Mexican Salsa singer Jimmy Rodriguez presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL on the West Plaza.
Mother’s Day Stadium Safe Clutch Purse (Giveaway) for the first 3,500 fans.
Moms Run Bases with kids after the game
4 for $44, you’ll get four (4) game tickets, four (4) hot dogs, four (4) sodas or waters and four (4) small popcorns. Don’t miss your chance to level up and extend the fun with our 5 For $55, 6 For $66, 7 For $77, 8 For $88 and 9 For $99 offers.
Purchase of an Italian Heritage ticket package includes a commemorative Italian Heritage Celebration Marlins hat. A portion of each ticket will be donated back towards the Italian American Baseball Foundation.
Purchase of a Cuban Heritage ticket package includes an exclusive Cuban Heritage Marlins jersey, designed by local street art icon, Abstrk. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to local Cuban non-profit organizations.
Purchase of a Haitian Heritage ticket package includes an exclusive Haitian Heritage Marlins t-shirt. A portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to local Haitian non-profit organizations.
Purchase of an Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage ticket package includes a commemorative Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Celebration Marlins hat. A portion of the proceeds from each ticket will benefit local AAPI organizations.