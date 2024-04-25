Elastika Restaurant Debuts at the Highly Anticipated Moore in The Miami Design District

MIAMI, Florida (April 24, 2024) – Today, WoodHouse announced that The Moore in the Miami Design District has officially begun its re-opening. The iconic landmark enters its next century as a new lifestyle and cultural destination, complete with a private members club, boutique hotel, executive offices, gallery space, and Elastika, a new restaurant that opens to the public this weekend.
Situated on the first floor, Elastika debuts as a modern-American restaurant helmed by acclaimed Executive Chef Joe Anthony. Designed to become a destination gathering place and culinary cornerstone of Miami Design District, Elastika will act as the lobby of the neighborhood providing a gastronomic experience in a comfortable, inviting environment.
Inspired by Miami’s international community and The Moore’s century-long legacy of art, design and culture, the restaurant acts as a culinary canvas, where thoughtful ingredients and soulful cooking come to life. The restaurant is named for the iconic Zaha Hadid sculpture, Elastika, which is suspended throughout the four-story atrium above the restaurant’s dining room. The sculpture is a site-specific installation commissioned by Miami Design District developer Craig Robins for the inaugural Design Miami/ exhibition in 2005.
Our vision for Elastika extends beyond the menu. We've transformed the first floor of The Moore into the lobby of the Miami Design District — an inviting destination where people can gather, dine and enjoy the landmark building and Zaha Hadid's iconic sculpture.
Brady Wood, Founder & CEO of WoodHouse
Elastika’s menu is rooted in a commitment to thoughtfully sourced ingredients, with Executive Chef Joe Anthony working with a range of local farmers, including Tiny Farm, French Farms, Swank Specialty Produce, Paradise Farms, Gratitude Garden Farm, and Harpke Family Farm, among others. The restaurant’s culinary team embraces the principles of regenerative, and sustainable farming, with an effort to create seasonal dishes that are both robust in flavor and nourishing.
The menu features a range of globally eclectic dishes including the Heirloom Tomato Gazpacho with pickled tomatillos, avocado and fennel pollen focaccia; the Citrus Cured Kingfish Crudo with fermented farro, local kohlrabi and cucumber “aguachile;” a Grass-Fed Bison Tartare, with escabeche aioli, umami crumble and house-made country loaf; Eggplant and Sheep’s Milk Ravioli Serviettes, with spring fricassee, local mushrooms and pine nut froth; Grilled Heritage Pork "Ribeye" with tiny farm's turnips, grilled broccoli rabe and red verjus-cardamom sauce; and the Miso Marinated Beef Tenderloin, with Castle Valley Mill's farro, local herb coulis and carrot "hot sauce."
Our culinary vision is to create vibrant food that is original and thoughtful, yet humble in its roots. We want our guests to experience a sense of comfort regarding where their food comes from and how it's prepared. By being conscientious about sourcing regenerative and sustainable ingredients whenever possible, we are able to create a distinct style of cuisine, while still pushing flavor to the forefront.
Executive Chef Joe Anthony
Executive Chef Joe Anthony brings a wealth of fine dining experience and a wholesome approach to food to Elastika. A native of Florida, Anthony moved to New York City in 2009 to hone his craft at Restaurant Daniel, subsequently leaving an indelible mark on the classic New York institution. Anthony also helped in opening the acclaimed Gabriel Kreuther restaurant, where he became culinary director. Under his leadership, the Gabriel Kreuther restaurant garnered two Michelin stars and received several accolades including Relais & Chateaux, Les Grande Tables du Monde, and the coveted AAA Five Diamond awards.
Located beneath its namesake Elastika sculpture, the restaurant’s interior marries a modern, sophisticated design aesthetic with the building’s original historic architectural elements and a collection of contemporary art curated by Miami-based art advisor, Monica Kalpakian. A focal point of the restaurant’s art collection is Rob Pruitt’s US (detail), 2013, which is on loan from the collection of the late art collector and champion of Miami’s cultural community, Rosa de la Cruz.
The interior design of Elastika was a collaboration between WoodHouse and hospitality design firm, ICRAVE. The main dining room is located in the building’s historic atrium and features an expansive, 18-seat bar, elegant velvet banquette seating, a semi-private dining room with accommodations for up to 12 guests, and a lounge area near the building’s original staircase, perfect for morning coffee and cocktails alike.
The renovation of the building included the addition of a new skylight, allowing for ample natural light from above. The restaurant also features a new, sidewalk patio with covered seating and lush greenery. Much of the furniture throughout Elastika was designed by Brazil-based furniture maker, Sossego, which handcrafts all of its pieces in Southern Brazil using sustainably harvested wood.
One of the most recognizable properties in Miami, The Moore was built by Theodore T.V. Moore and architect, entrepreneur and financier David P. Davis during the 1920’s Florida Land Boom. Set on a former pineapple farm and estate, the Neoclassical-style building served as a furniture showroom and warehouse for Moore and Sons. Its presence would influence the development and design of the surrounding area for decades to come. Prior to its current reimagining, The Moore has served as a destination for myriad high-profile private events, activations, art exhibitions and more.
Elastika will be open for dinner 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Lunch will be open 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting May 3, 2024. For reservations and to learn more visit www.elastikamiami.com and follow @elastikamiami on Instagram.