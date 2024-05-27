Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation 10th Annual Luncheon 2024

Event Honored Barney Cohen, Managing Director and Wealth Partner at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management and showcased designer Josie Natori’s Spring 2024 collection at the Elegant Riverpark Restaurant
Josie Natori and Models
Josie Natori and ModelsRupertRamsay/BFA.com

The 10th Annual Waxman Luncheon, benefiting the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF), took place in New York City at a new venue, Riverpark. The fundraising event featured a live, thrilling fashion show by legendary designer, Josie Natori, showcasing the Spring 2024 collection. This year’s honoree was Barney Cohen, Managing Director and Wealth Partner at J.P. Morgan Wealth Management, was recognized for his commitment to supporting collaborative cancer research.

More than 150 guests attended the affair and helped raise nearly $175,000 to support crucial SWCRF initiatives such as the International Network on Aging and Cancer and the Women's Cancer Research Program.

Atmosphere
AtmosphereRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Atmosphere
Atmosphere
Elton Ilirjani, Jean Shafiroff

In addition to the fashion presentation, guests were treated to an exciting live auction and had the opportunity to win a Mikimoto Akoya Cultured Pearl and Diamond Pendant valued at $16,000, donated by Mikimoto.

Waxman Luncheon Chairs included: Chairs Marion N. Waxman, Jani Gerard, and Erica Linden-Fineberg; Co-Chairs Dina Koutroumanis, Nancy Litman, Lauren Silvers, and Helen Vaysman. The Committee included Karen Giberson, Leena Gurevich, Orital Karelic, Regina Kravitz, Norah Lawlor, Lorri Scott, Jean Shafiroff, and Bettina Waxman.

Notable Attendees included: Barney Cohen, Rachelle Cohen , Josie Natori, Dr. Samuel Waxman, Marion Waxman, Jani Gerard, Kobi Halperin, Helen Vaysman, Ruth Rozenholcabend, Alyssa Klein, Nancy Litman, Lauren Silvers, Brooke Herman Zarkowsky, Jean Shafiroff, Maria Fishel, Mariebel Lieberman, and Ann Liguori.

Samuel Waxman, Rachelle Cohen, Marion Waxman, Barney Cohen
Samuel Waxman, Rachelle Cohen, Marion Waxman, Barney CohenRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Erica Fineberg, Marion Waxman, Jani Gerard
Erica Fineberg, Marion Waxman, Jani GerardRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Josie Natori, Dr Samuel Waxman
Josie Natori, Dr Samuel WaxmanRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Dr Samuel Waxman
Dr Samuel WaxmanRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Pamela Morgan
Pamela MorganRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Ann Liguori
Ann LiguoriRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Helen Vaysman, Ruth Rozenholcabend, Alyssa Klein, Nancy Litman, Lauren Silvers, Brooke Herman Zarkowsky
Helen Vaysman, Ruth Rozenholcabend, Alyssa Klein, Nancy Litman, Lauren Silvers, Brooke Herman ZarkowskyRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Nancy Litman, Beryl Silver
Nancy Litman, Beryl SilverRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Maria Fishel
Maria FishelRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Josie Natori, PJ Pascual, Chris Arlotta
Josie Natori, PJ Pascual, Chris ArlottaRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Jean Shafiroff
Jean ShafiroffRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Melissa Polo Landau
Melissa Polo LandauRupertRamsay/BFA.com
Maribel Lieberman
Maribel LiebermanRupertRamsay/BFA.com

J.P. Morgan was the Luncheon sponson and in-kind donors included Mikimoto, Natori, Palm Bay International, Neuhaus Chocolates, Kobi Halperin, Arlotta Cashmere, Fendi, Movdo Group, Inc., Sachin & Babi, Jimmy Choo, Jil Sander, Chloé, Carlos Falchi, Maximilian, and many more. Flowers provided courtesy of ByRobin Event Design and Management Group.

Since 1976, SWCRF has invested more than $120 million towards collaborative, cross-institutional research, supporting more than 200 investigators around the world.

The SWCRF philosophy of collaboration has led to breakthrough discoveries such as a treatment for acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), developed in collaboration with researchers at the Shanghai Institute of Hematology that improved the survival rate to 95% (APL had an 80% fatality rate). Most recently, research funded by SWCRF led to an FDA approved medication shown to reduce lung cancer tumors by up to 50% by targeting the KRAS protein, helped develop an innovative two-drug therapy to better treat brain tumors which are often difficult to target, and studies exploring how aging impacts the spread of ovarian cancer in older patients. Several other studies are in clinical trials.

About The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation:

The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation is an international organization dedicated to curing and preventing cancer. The Foundation is a pioneer in cancer research and its mission is to eradicate cancer by funding cutting-edge research that identifies and corrects abnormal gene function that causes cancer and develops minimally toxic treatments for patients. Through the Foundation’s collaborative group of world-class scientists, the Institute Without Walls, investigators share information and tools to speed the pace of cancer research. Since its inception in 1976, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has awarded more than $120 million to support the work of more than 200 researchers across the globe.

Josie Natori and Models
Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Celebrates 20th Hamptons Happening Launch & Step Up To Turn Cancer Off

Become an Insider!  Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.

Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at advertising@resident.com to learn more.

Events
New York

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com