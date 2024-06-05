JUNE Events at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

July 7th, 3pm-

Bob Westcott

Guitarist Bob Westcott is no stranger to Long Island audiences. His career began as a teenager playing guitar in the streets and basket houses of Greenwich Village, and, more auspiciously, as one of the very first members of the Wes Houston Band. Onetime owner of Folk City and famed Greenwich Village scene author Robbie Woliver has called Bob "the real deal", and for good reason: Bob has been perfecting his elegant finger-style guitar work many years. During the 60's, Bob played in the basket houses of Greenwich Village, then moved to Manchester, England to explore the British folk scene, then traveled throughout Canada and the US in the 70's, living in the Midwest, California and upstate New York before settling on eastern Long Island.