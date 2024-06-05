JUNE Events at Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame

June 9 - Ray Lambiase
June 16 - Phil Firetog Trio & Company
June 23 - Josie Bello
June 30th - The Liverpool Shuffle – first ever free concert outdoors on LIMEHOF terrace featuring Beatles tribute band
July 7 - Bob Westcott
July 14 - Ben Diamond / Son Stone
Ray Lambiase has recently released his fifth full length CD, The Road Ahead, featuring eleven new songs that celebrate a range of Americana musical genres, and stories that will introduce listeners to a number of new memorable characters.He began writing and performing his own songs as a teenager on Long Island.
The Phil Firetog Trio, a band that mingles texture and layers to create music that draws their audience into 'an experience' of sound, rhythm, and cadence, continues to evolve and emerge as unique among the crowd. The members of the Long Island trio, Phil Firetog (Vocalist/Guitarist), Johnny "Pots" Potocnik (Drummer) & Liam Gordon (Bassist) have entertained the industry's toughest critics & built a loyal fan base since the trio's formation in 2015.
Each are seasoned, diversely talented musicians who blend their individual and distinct styles to craft a sound that is truly rare. Singer/Songwriter Phil Firetog develops music that is rich and intricate and spans the spectrum from clean to grit and ambient to rocking by mastering acoustic guitars with pedals and distorted amps. Johnny "Pots" Potocnik & Liam Gordon fill the spaces with complex & rhythmic grooves, intriguing listeners while they connect on another level outside the lyrical storytelling.
Currently undertaking an expansion project to include new talented artists (such as, Tye Granger on Sax, Brandon Rivas on Trombone, and Dustin Bartley on Cello) for special live performances, PFT has further enriched its signature sound. We welcome our new members to the new "Trio and Co." and will continue a busy schedule of live performances while composing and arranging new material. It's clear that Trio and Company will continue to reshape and reinvent itself in this ever-shifting industry while staying on the edge of new sounds and genres – never losing the essence of the core trio: 'Rare and Transformative'.
Josie Bello’s music is pure Americana— blending folk, country & blues to tell stories with lyrics and melodies that have resonated with listeners across the U.S. and in Europe. Telling stories with themes that are both timely and timeless. Josie Bello sings from the heart and reveals so much of herself through her music. Her vocals and songwriting style have been compared to Mary Chapin Carpenter and Lucinda Williams.
Josie lives in Huntington. She is active on the Long Island music scene, running open mics and gigging as both a solo artist and with The Josie Bello Band. She also plays accordion with Mike Meehan and The Lucky Ones.
Josie’s three studio albums have received extensive radio play— appearing on multiple domestic and international radio charts as well as being featured in various music magazines. She is currently in the studio working on a new album with her producer Mike Nugent (formerly of Cadillac Moon).
Josie co-produces (with Linda Sussman) the SongBreak Series at the Walt Whitman Birthplace that features Singer-Songwriters of local and national prominence.
You can read more about Josie and her upcoming gigs at JosieBello.com Her music is available on Spotify, YouTube and all the streaming platforms.
June 30th , 3pm First ever free outside concert off the LIMEHOF terrace.
Originally formed in 2003 by Joe Refano, (formerly of Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone and Micky Dolenz’ Monkees Band), THE LIVERPOOL SHUFFLE brings together veterans of the New York Music Scene with a combined 200 years of musical experience between them. They are all avowed BEATLEMANIACS and it shows! THE LIVERPOOL SHUFFLE provides a fun, entertaining LIVE BEATLE SHOW with a real emphasis on THE MUSIC. They play it the way The Beatles did!
Guitarist Bob Westcott is no stranger to Long Island audiences. His career began as a teenager playing guitar in the streets and basket houses of Greenwich Village, and, more auspiciously, as one of the very first members of the Wes Houston Band. Onetime owner of Folk City and famed Greenwich Village scene author Robbie Woliver has called Bob "the real deal", and for good reason: Bob has been perfecting his elegant finger-style guitar work many years. During the 60's, Bob played in the basket houses of Greenwich Village, then moved to Manchester, England to explore the British folk scene, then traveled throughout Canada and the US in the 70's, living in the Midwest, California and upstate New York before settling on eastern Long Island.
Both timely and timeless, his astonishing guitar playing and universally resonant songwriting have made him a perennial favorite on the Long Island scene and he impresses audiences wherever he goes. His performances are peppered with stories about his personal experiences, his travels and travails. This professional is also a Long Island Music Award nominee, and his album Rollin' Along finds frequent use in many a CD player. His CD Wherever You Go is beautifully crafted, an exploration of instrumental destinations which is "well-grounded and substantial, yet delicate and airy... an appealing choice for any fan of melodic instrumental music." You can find his music at bandcamp.com/bob westcott
Bob has opened for several nationally-known performers, including John Hammond, Merle Haggard, Richie Havens, Tom Paxton, The Nields, and most recently, Richard Shindell. He is much in demand as a session player, showcasing his breathtaking skill as a fingerpicker and multi-instrumentalist.
The current exhibit featured at the Hall of Fame is Billy Joel – My Life, a Piano Man’s Journey, which features hundreds of rare photos, videos, instruments and more, many donated from Billy Joel’s personal collection; it is breaking attendance records and has become one of the most sought-after tickets and gift items in the NY market.
