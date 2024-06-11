Philanthropist Jean Shafiroff Hosts Reception for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)

Jean Shafiroff, philanthropist, television host, and author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make A Life By What You Give, hosted a reception at her Manhattan home with husband Martin Shafiroff in aid of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) and their forthcoming Unconditional Love gala this summer in the Hamptons.
The reception was attended by Board President, Jordan Lippner and new Executive Director, Anthony Sabia with a host of supporters of the Foundation, including Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff, Stephen Baldwin, Jon Ledecky, Peter Thomas Roth, Hunt Slonem, Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl, Noreen Donovan, James Byrnes, Nicole Noonan, Steven Knobel, Fer de Silva, Mike Espiritu, Kyle Persuad, Felicia Persuad, Brigid Fitzgerald, Jordan Roth, Eric Lerner, Marcus Tao, Nabys Vielman, Ron Dyce and Victor de Souza.
Jean Shafiroff spoke about work of the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF), “I am deeply moved by the incredible work of the Foundation caring for animals. The Southampton Animal Shelter takes in animals from all over the country. Their training is excellent. The work of the shelter is superior on all levels. One of our family's adopted dogs is from the Shelter and he is absolutely wonderful.”
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s 15th Annual Unconditional Love Gala will take place on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 in Southampton, NY. The grand soiree will be among the highlights of this summer season out east. This year the event honors Dave Portnoy and Miss Peaches and the Lifetime Achievement Recipient will be Cathy Bissell of the Bissell Pet Foundation. The fun-filled gala will feature cocktails and a delicious, seated dinner, as well as dancing. In addition, a live and silent auction will help raise much-needed funds for the animals.
Jean and Martin Shafiroff made a donation in honor of their guests to the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of eight charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to nine different charity galas. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of the underserved, health care, and animal welfare.
Jean serves on the boards of the Southampton Hospital Association, Mission Society of NYC, French Heritage Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, Global Strays, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, she served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of the philanthropy world, both nationally and internationally. Jean Shafiroff is an influencer with 1.2m Instagram followers.
The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that relies on the generosity of our donors and volunteers to care for the homeless animals in our community and place them in loving forever homes. The number of animals in need of our help is growing every day. The overpopulation of pets on Long Island is a major issue and sadly more amazing animals are ending up homeless. Whether caring for strays found wandering the streets, rescuing neglected and abandoned animals, or saving dogs from the horrors of the puppy mill industry, the shelter is a haven for all animals and for some, the last resort. Without SASF, these animals would not be able to survive. The shelter provides a steppingstone for animals to find loving homes. It offers them housing, food, medical treatment, training, and rehabilitation when necessary.
