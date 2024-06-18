Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Miami Marlins: Two Days of Fun & Fireworks

Kick off your Fourth of July festivities early with the Marlins on July 3rd at 6:40 PM. Watch as the Miami Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling game at loanDepot Park. To make the experience even better, take advantage of the “4 for $44 Presented by Pepsi Deal.” This fantastic offer includes four game tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, four small popcorns and a fun night out for just $44! After the final pitch, stay in your seats for a breathtaking fireworks show that promises to light up the Miami sky in grand style.

For more details on the 4 for $44 deal, visit here.