Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Miami Marlins: Two Days of Fun & Fireworks

Looking for the perfect way to celebrate the Fourth of July in Miami? How about fireworks before the big day? Look no further! The Miami Marlins are hosting a spectacular two-day celebration on July 3rd and 4th, offering an exciting blend of baseball, fireworks, and patriotic tributes. Whether you’re a sports enthusiast, a lover of fireworks, or someone who wants to honor our military heroes, this event is made for you.
Kick off your Fourth of July festivities early with the Marlins on July 3rd at 6:40 PM. Watch as the Miami Marlins take on the Boston Red Sox in a thrilling game at loanDepot Park. To make the experience even better, take advantage of the “4 for $44 Presented by Pepsi Deal.” This fantastic offer includes four game tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, four small popcorns and a fun night out for just $44! After the final pitch, stay in your seats for a breathtaking fireworks show that promises to light up the Miami sky in grand style.
For more details on the 4 for $44 deal, visit here.
On July 4th, the celebrations continue at 1:10 PM with another exciting game against the Boston Red Sox. This day is all about honoring our military heroes and our beloved senior citizens.
The Marlins are offering a special ticket package for active and retired military personnel and their families. This package includes discounted tickets, access to a pre-game parade on the warning track, and a commemorative 2024 Marlins Military Appreciation challenge coin. It’s a fantastic opportunity to show our gratitude and support for those who have served our country.
As part of the Marlins’ ongoing commitment to their fans, Senior Day offers fans aged 65 and older two complimentary tickets to select home games. Seniors can claim their tickets by visiting the North Ticket Office with a valid ID and entering through the Third Base Dugout Club Entrance.
For single-game tickets, including the Military Appreciation Day package, visit here.
The fun doesn’t stop there. Throughout the summer, the Marlins are offering $5 tickets for any weekday games, making it easier than ever to enjoy a day at the ballpark without breaking the bank.
Gather your family and friends, head to loanDepot Park, and be part of this unforgettable celebration. For more information on promotions, tickets, and game schedules, visit the Miami Marlins’ official website.
