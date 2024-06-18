Miami's Ultimate Guide to 4th of July: Events, Dining, and Fireworks

Click your favorite spot to be taken directly to their website and learn more about the event!

Bayfront Park: Free admission, fun-for-all-ages entertainment, delicious food, live music performances, and hot dog eating contests.

Biltmore Hotel: Located in Coral Gables, the Biltmore puts on a spectacular fireworks display that is open to the public!

Altos Del Mar Park: Called "Fire on the Fourth," the City of Miami Beach will light up the sky with fireworks and drones marking the nation's 248th birthday.

Peacock Park: Join the Miami Symphony of Orchestra in an evening of music and celebration, featuring special performances and epic drone show happening in Coconut Grove.

Gale Miami Hotel & Residences: Head to the rooftop and enjoy the beautiful fireworks of Downtown Miami in an upscale setting.

Palmer Park: Celebrate 4th of July with the City of South Miami! Enjoy live music, delicious food from local vendors, and a spectacular fireworks show.

Ruth Bryan Owen Waterway Park: Where families with children on the autism spectrum or with sensory sensitivities can enjoy a stress-free 4th of July celebration.

Tropical Park: Bring your own blankets and lawn chairs as you enjoy the fireworks at Tropical Park.

Veteran's Park: The City of Miami Lakes invites residents to celebrate Independence Day with live entertainment, activities for children, and fireworks.

Homestead-Miami Speedway: The City of Homestead proudly presents "Race to the 4th," an electrifying annual event filled with live music, entertainment, delicious food, thrilling rides for children, and a grand fireworks finale.