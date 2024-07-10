Fashion Stylist Melissa Polo Landau Celebrates Summer Fashion at Marina St Barth in Southampton

An overall media expert in marketing, social media, and brand identity, she proves that you don’t need to be a celebrity to need a stylist. Known as “The Closet Therapist,” she has taken years to hone her craft of curating looks for women and men in need of a wardrobe update along with an equal standout presence for networking online and IRL. Clients end up looking fantastic at board meetings and work seminars just as equally as finding a fresh and bold new look on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

For more information and samples of work, please visit www.melissapololandau.com