Jesse Solomon, always on the pulse of the latest trends, was seen selecting outfits for his weekend out east. Among his choices were pieces from prestigious brands such as Brioni, Jil Sander, Prince & Bond, and OAS. His presence added an extra layer of allure to an already captivating shopping experience.

CURIO is not just Jesse Solomon’s favorite. It has cemented its reputation as a must-visit for an array of A-listers including Martha Stewart, Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Rich the Kid, and Nicky Jam. These celebrities trust CURIO to keep them at the cutting edge of fashion, making it a beacon of luxury in the Hamptons.