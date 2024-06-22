Celebrity Sighting: "Summer House" Star Jesse Solomon Spotted at CURIO in the Hamptons

Yesterday, the picturesque Hamptons witnessed a touch of glamour as "Summer House" star Jesse Solomon was spotted indulging in a shopping spree at CURIO, the renowned luxury shopping haven. Known for its curated selection of high-end fashion, CURIO is the go-to destination for style aficionados and celebrities alike.
Jesse Solomon, always on the pulse of the latest trends, was seen selecting outfits for his weekend out east. Among his choices were pieces from prestigious brands such as Brioni, Jil Sander, Prince & Bond, and OAS. His presence added an extra layer of allure to an already captivating shopping experience.
CURIO is not just Jesse Solomon’s favorite. It has cemented its reputation as a must-visit for an array of A-listers including Martha Stewart, Beyoncé, Serena Williams, Rich the Kid, and Nicky Jam. These celebrities trust CURIO to keep them at the cutting edge of fashion, making it a beacon of luxury in the Hamptons.
This summer, CURIO has once again brought its iconic luxury shopping experience from Miami Beach to the charming locale of Bridgehampton. , fashion enthusiasts have the unique opportunity to explore the same racks that their favorite celebrities do. Located at , CURIO's summer residency is open .
Don’t miss out on this chance to immerse yourself in the same fashion-forward environment that draws the stars. Whether you’re looking for the perfect outfit or simply want to experience a slice of celebrity life, CURIO in the Hamptons is the place to be this season.
Visit CURIO's summer residency and perhaps catch a glimpse of your favorite stars, all while indulging in the finest luxury fashion the Hamptons has to offer.
