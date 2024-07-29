LongHouse Reserve 2024 Summer Benefit: IMAGINATION Honoring Tony Bechara and Kenny Scharf

East Hampton, NY - July 23, 2024 – The LongHouse Reserve 2024 Summer Benefit celebrated the exceptional careers of artists Tony Bechara and Kenny Scharf. Director Carrie Rebora Barratt remarked, “Tonight, we honor Kenny Scharf and Tony Bechara for their imaginative contributions to the arts. Our founder, Jack Lenor Larsen, believed in relevance over reverence. Reflecting on his legacy, we are reminded to embrace creativity and avoid dullness.”
Alexandra Munroe added, “LongHouse is a testament to Jack Larsen's vision of living with art in all its forms. This evening’s theme, IMAGINE, echoes Yoko Ono’s influence. Yoko’s work and friendship with Jack exemplify the power of art to foster peace and unity, as seen in her installations like the Play It By Trust chess set and the Wish Tree at LongHouse.”
Philanthropist Estrellita Brodsky presented Tony Bechara’s award, praising his intellectual exploration of color and visual perception. Tony expressed his love for LongHouse, calling it a magical treasure for East Hampton and New York.
Artist Randy Polumbo lauded Kenny Scharf for his inclusive and accessible art, highlighting his projects that bridge the art world and everyday life. Kenny, in his acceptance, simply said, “I just love what I do. Thank you for this honor!”
The benefit saw guests adorned in vibrant colors and whimsical accessories. Daniel Arsham, Dan Brodsky, West Chin, Michele and Marty Cohen, Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane, Angie Cordish, Suzi Cordish, Renee Cox, Edwina von Gal, Tony Ingrao, Laurie Lambrecht, Linda Macklowe, Mark Mennin, Jean Park, Faith Popcorn, Betsy Pinover Schiff, Lee Skolnick, Stanley Stair, Pamela Willoughby, Robert Wilson, as well as board members Patrick Amato, Louis Bradbury, Emma Clurman, Christopher Coy, Sherri Donghia, Dr. Derick T. George, Nina Gillman, Michael Jones, Mark Levine, Raisa Lopez-Rhoden, Peter Olsen, Deborah Nevins, Gael Towey, Suzanne Slesin, Linda Willett, Patti Trainor-Wrazej, James Zajac, and LongHouse President Emerita Dianne Benson.
The benefit’s Artsy art auction included works by Bjorn Amelan, Laurie Anderson, Alice Aycock, Tony Bechara, Mr. Star City, Liz Collins, Michael de Feo, Maryam Eisler, Eric Fischl, Mary Heilmann, Alice Hope, Laurie Lambrecht, Fitzhugh Karol, Oscar Molina, Jeff Muhs, Pat Place, Marcia Resnick, Ugo Rondinone, Toni Ross, Martha Russo, Kenny Schachter, Kenny Scharf, Bastienne Schmidt, Cindy Sherman, Kiki Smith, Agathe Snow, Clintel Steed, Suzannah Wainhouse, Mark Wilson, Robert Wilson, and Almond Zigmund.
LongHouse gratefully thanks all sponsors, including AllianceBernstein, Aphrodise, Blade Urban Air Mobility, Charleigh Charitable Trust, EPIC Insurance, Matchbook Distillery, Marders, J. McLaughlin, Northwestern Mutual, Paola Lenti, Sagg Distillery, John Shea (Senior Partner Twomey, Latham, Shea, Kelley, Dubin, Quartararo, LLP), Topping Rose House, Wölffer Estate Vineyard, and Your Part-Time Controller.
Tony Bechara is renowned for his abstract work exploring color usage and visual perception. His art is featured in numerous private and public collections worldwide.
Kenny Scharf is a prominent artist known for his interdisciplinary work in New York City's East Village art scene of the 1980s. His art spans painting, sculpture, fashion, and more, often incorporating pop culture icons.
Nestled in East Hampton, LongHouse Reserve is a 16-acre sanctuary where art and nature converge. Founded by Jack Lenor Larsen, it serves as a living case study of the interactions between nature, people, and art, fostering creativity and sustainability.
LongHouse Reserve is open Wednesdays through Sundays, offering a place for visitors to explore and connect with art and nature. Membership provides early access and other benefits, supporting LongHouse’s mission to inspire living with art in all forms.
