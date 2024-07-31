Feinstein Summer Concert raises $3.6M to support medical innovation

The Feinstein Summer Concert supports Northwell’s Outpacing the Impossible campaign, a comprehensive $1.4 billion fundraising effort that supports Northwell’s promise to the people it serves. The campaign’s objectives include improving hospitals and clinical programs, accelerating research and funding endowment.

For more information about supporting the Feinstein Institutes and Northwell Health, visit: give.northwell.edu/feinstein-institutes-medical-research.