Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Celebrates 15th Annual Unconditional Love Gala

With 13 years of experience in animal welfare and as the founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, Cathy Bissell is dedicated to creating solutions for animal welfare organizations and the communities they serve. Cathy oversees the foundation's day-to-day operations, constantly collaborating with small and large animal shelters in different parts of the country to understand the most pressing challenges and needs and develop programs to make the greatest impact. Cathy's hands-on approach and lifesaving vision have launched 13 programs that the foundation executes and improves upon to support its growing partner network of more than 6,000+ shelters in all 50 states, impacting nearly 750,000 pets since 2011.

Cathy’s insight into the struggles of shelters and pet owners inspired her to create the groundbreaking Fix the Future™ initiative in 2023 to address the lack of access to veterinary care for both shelters and pet owners. Through the deployment of BPF’s network of more than 160 (and growing) relief veterinarians, the foundation is reducing future shelter intake and solving the access to care crisis for communities across the country.