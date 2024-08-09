Kindness on Tap Celebrates Summer and Community Connections in Boca Raton

Yes, Virginia there is a party every night in Florida, and summer is no exception. In fact, some of the most enjoyable events may be those off-season gatherings that support the community without all the formality and fussiness of busy-season galas.

Offering dramatic proof was Kindness on Tap, Sip with a Promise, a benefit for Family Promise of Southeast Florida held in July in Boca Raton. It brought together almost 100 community leaders, donors, supporters and friends of the organization for a festive evening, highlighted by creative passion fruit cocktails and strumming guitars.