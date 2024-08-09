Kindness on Tap Celebrates Summer and Community Connections in Boca Raton

Yes, Virginia there is a party every night in Florida, and summer is no exception. In fact, some of the most enjoyable events may be those off-season gatherings that support the community without all the formality and fussiness of busy-season galas.
Offering dramatic proof was Kindness on Tap, Sip with a Promise, a benefit for Family Promise of Southeast Florida held in July in Boca Raton. It brought together almost 100 community leaders, donors, supporters and friends of the organization for a festive evening, highlighted by creative passion fruit cocktails and strumming guitars.
Special guests included board president Rick Giles, president of Giles Capital Group, board member Taylor Materio, Chief Development Officer for the Historical Society of Palm Beach County, and Victoria Karasin, member of Impact100 Palm Beach County.
Guests were treated to a tempting array of light bites, open bar, wine tasting, silent auction and more in the Oak Room of the highly acclaimed Farmer’s Table restaurant.
With the friendly and informal atmosphere, they also enjoyed a special opportunity to meet neighbors and make new acquaintances while supporting an important cause. In fact, the whole evening felt more like a gathering of good friends than a formal fundraiser. That’s what summertime does in South Florida. It breaks down barriers and brings people together.
All proceeds from the event directly benefited the families in Palm Beach and Broward counties served by Family Promise of Southeast Florida, which helps them achieve self-reliance and ongoing independence.
Executive Director Jennifer Raymond explains, “The event highlights the issues surrounding family homelessness and educates attendees on the challenges they face. This awareness is crucial for garnering broader community support and encouraging more people to contribute to the cause.”
Family Promise’s signature 90-day Road to Independence program has transformed the lives of numerous local families by providing temporary shelter, nutritious food and such basic necessities as clothing, toiletries and housewares. Complementing this are counseling and support programs that include financial literacy workshops and life skills education to help build family stability.
Additionally, the organization recently introduced the Step Up to Success Program for underemployed adults, which subsidizes job training and continuing education as well as provides funding for professional licenses and certifications.
Skillfully summing up the event, Ms. Raymond notes:
“Kindness on Tap, Sip with a Promise embodies the spirit of compassion and kindness within our local community. It serves as a reminder of the community’s commitment to helping its most vulnerable members and reinforces the importance of that help and support.”
