Boca Burger Battle: A Culinary Showdown Igniting Summer in South Florida

In July, when it’s hot enough to fry an egg on the street, what do diehard South Floridians do but fire up the grill—dozens of them, in fact—to add extra sizzle to a steamy Sunday. Welcome to the annual Boca Burger Battle.
For the past 11 years, this much-anticipated event has brought together top burger chefs and eateries from across South Florida and beyond. This year they proved once again that the formerly fast food staple has achieved indisputable culinary celebrity status as they competed for coveted recognition as maestros of grilled meat.
Burger lovers of every stripe crowded Sanborn Square Park in downtown Boca on July 13 to indulge in the epicurean adventure. Along with burgers, they enjoyed craft beer, seasonal spirits, and summer wine. The event benefitted the Children’s Giving Foundation, a deserving non-profit in Boca Raton supporting South Florida charities for young people.
Hand-picked to participate, restaurants included local Boca standouts Yard House, Burtons Grill & Bar, American Social, PZZA, DRIFT Bar, Sonrisa, and Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar. Among those from points beyond were The Cove Waterfront Restaurant and Tiki Bar, Marcos Top Burgers, and Lucky Fish Beach Bar and Grille. Sem Frescura Burgers & Fries hailed all the way from Rio de Janeiro.
Each restaurant chef created a distinctive grilled masterpiece which was liberally shared with attendees who clearly could not get enough of the creative take on summertime barbecue fare. With suspense and drama, burger specialties were presented at the Grill Master’s Table and judged for first, second, and third place honors. Burger connoisseurs all, judges were drawn from the media, culinary community, and hospitality industry. Their taste buds not overlooked, attendees voted to determine the Best Battle Burger.
First place winner Yard House earned the distinction with homemade blueberry ketchup and extra crispy bacon. Wild mushrooms, ham, pineapple, and Hawaiian Katsu sauce helped Burton’s Grill claim second place honors. Third place winner DRIFT Bar brought a generous helping of similar creativity to their fare as did American Social, which won the popular choice as Best Battle Burger.
In February, will we see any of these chefs and their creations in SoBe? Maybe. It’s not a long trip!
