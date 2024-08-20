Haiti Air Ambulance Holds First Hamptons Reception – Saving Lives from the Sky in Haiti

Haiti Air Ambulance (HAA) flies critically ill or injured patients 365 days a year to emergency medical care providers regardless of ability to pay. HAA does not only fly the patients; the HAA team triage and treat them in-flight and on the ground. The HAA communications team also identifies the appropriate hospital to treat the patient’s specific condition and manages the patient intake process. Among the patients HAA helps, many are pregnant mothers and newborns.

In addition, HAA also transports hundreds of doctors to clinics and hospitals who treat thousands of patients across the country. Equally important, HAA distributes critical medical supplies wherever they are needed.

Lastly, HAA spends equal energy building long term healthcare partnerships and infrastructure. HAA’s core mission is to expand access to healthcare, medical supplies/equipment, healthcare job training, and community health education.

Haiti Air Ambulance aims to change the course of Haitian healthcare by fostering a sustainable healthcare system and a path to self-sufficiency - There IS hope in the skies over Haiti.

www: www.haitiairambulance.org

I: @ haitiairambulance | F: haitiairambulance | X / T: @haiti_air_amb