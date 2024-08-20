Patricia and Roger Silverstein Host Diabetes Research Institute Foundation’s Fourth Annual Hamptons Garden Gala

The Diabetes Research Institute Foundation (DRIF), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation, is the organization of choice for those who are serious, passionate and committed to preventing and curing diabetes. Our mission – to provide the Diabetes Research Institute with the funding necessary to advance critical research – is a testament to the belief that tomorrow is not soon enough to change the lives of people living with diabetes.

The Diabetes Research Institute (DRI) is a comprehensive, multidisciplinary research center and recognized world leader in the field. By working in close collaboration with cure-focused partners in real-time across the globe, we can accelerate the pace of discovery and ensure that the best ideas are quickly translated into actionable clinical research.