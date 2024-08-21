Jean Shafiroff & Martin Shafiroff and Aisha Christian & Michael Steifman Chair Southampton African American Museum Founder’s Circle Fundraiser

The Southampton African American Museum (SAAM) held its summer founder’s circle fundraiser which this year honored, Brenda Simmons, Founder and Executive Director of SAAM. The Museum’s Benefit was co-chaired by Jean Shafiroff, her husband, Martin Shafiroff, along with Aisha Christian and Michael Steifman at the Southampton Inn.
The aim of the benefit was to support the museum’s campaign to support its operations and endowment. The Southampton African American Museum, a former Black barber shop opened on Juneteenth, 2021, and is the first African American site to be a historically designated landmark in the Village of Southampton, NY and the first Black barbershop to be transformed into a museum in the United States.
Among the many notable guests were: Jean Shafiroff, Martin Shafiroff, Aisha Christian (SAAM board member), Michael Steifman, Executive Director - Brenda Simmons, NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Greg D’Elia, Ese Azenabor, Jim McCarthy, Meghan McCarthy and Leila Pinto.
Event Sponsors included Alvin and Friends, Dan’s Papers, Hampton Jitney, Hidden Gems, James Lane Post, La Voile Rouge Designs, Leila Pinto Fine Art, Ovando, The Express News Group and UTILISAVE.
Jean Shafiroff is a philanthropist, humanitarian, TV host, writer, and the author of the book "Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life By What You Give". Jean works extensively as a volunteer fundraiser and leader in the philanthropic world. She serves on the boards of 8 charitable organizations and each year chairs upwards of eight to ten different charity galas. She also hosts and underwrites many large parties in her homes for different non-profits. Among the many causes she champions are those involved in women’s rights, rights of underserved populations, health care, and animal welfare. Jean is often referred to as the first lady of philanthropy by the international press. In addition to hosting her own TV show, entitled Successful Philanthropy, Jean Shafiroff often appears on TV shows, podcasts and then in the press about her fashion and philanthropy. She is an international leader who strives to motivate people of all ages and backgrounds to get involved in the philanthropic process.
Jean Shafiroff serves on the boards of the French Heritage Society, Southampton Hospital Foundation, NYC Mission Society, Couture Council of the Museum at FIT, New York Women's Foundation, Casita Maria, Global Strays, and Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation Honorary Board. A Catholic, Jean served on the board of the Jewish Board for 28 years and now is one of their honorary trustees. Jean Shafiroff has been honored numerous times by a variety of charitable organizations for her work. Jean Shafiroff is among the leading ladies of philanthropy. For more information, please visit
The Southampton African American Museum (SAAM) began in 2005 under the name The East End African American Museum and Center for Excellence. Until now, it has functioned as a virtual museum—hosting events and exhibits in public spaces throughout Southampton Village—most notably the Annual Southampton African American Film Festival.
SAAM moved to a new location at 245 North Sea Road in Southampton, NY. Affectionally called “The Barbershop," the building was a local gathering place for area African Americans from the 1940s until its closing. In 2010, the Village Historic Preservation Board designated it as the first African American historic landmark in the Village of Southampton, and the process was started to transform it into a permanent space. For more information please visit:
Aisha Christian, a c-suite executive, has successfully led several consumer-facing companies through matters encompassing enterprise risk and transformational enterprise initiatives. Her experience spans a broad range of industries such as media/entertainment, financial services, technology, professional services and e-commerce/retail with legal expertise in corporate transactions, litigation, data privacy, employment, and labor relations. Ms. Christian launched the CNBC program "Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer" as its lead counsel and started her career as a capital markets attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York. Currently, Ms. Christian is the Chief Legal Officer and Board Secretary of the KIPP Foundation, as well as the executive sponsor of its Governance and Nominating Committee. Ms. Christian is a board member of the Southampton African American Museum, and previously served on the boards of Inwood House and Promise Project. Ms. Christian received her B.A. from Wellesley College and her J.D. from Harvard Law School, both cum laude and served as a law clerk for the Honorable Barrington D. Parker, Jr., United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit (then, Southern District of New York).
