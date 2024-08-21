NYC Second Chance Rescue Holds 3rd Annual Hamptons Benefit “Concert for a Cause”

Elizabeth Bowden, Eddie ShapiroNYC Second Chance Rescue founded by Jennifer Brooks and Lisa Blanco held their 3rd Annual Hamptons benefit at Common Ground East in East Hampton. The event honored the remarkable animal advocacy of Alexa Ray Joel, hosted by Brandon Colón and featured a special musical performance by Fat Joe. The event was produced by Lawrence Scott Events and following the performance, Guests continue to dance the evening away with music by DJ DIMATTEO.
Notable Attendees included: Alexa Ray Joel, Fat Joe, Alexandra Daddario, Andrew Form, Jennifer Brooks, Lisa Blanco, Lisa Rose , Kate McEntee, Jennifer Parker, Eddie Shapiro, Brett Icahn, Brandon Colón, Erin Christoff, Elizabeth Bowden, Jean Shafiroff, James Marzigliano, Kingsley Crawford, Julia Haart, Jeffrey and Allie Stedman.
The organization extends a huge thank you to our Sponsors: Nest Seekers International, Lawrence Scott Events, Hampton Jollys, Goodman Law Group, McCall Risk Group, Mhz Global and Common Ground East.
NYC Second Chance Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that was founded in 2009. With the generous contributions of their dedicated community of donors and supporters, they have successfully saved over 15,000 lives from an unimaginable fate. The primary focus of NYC Second Chance Rescue is on large breed dogs and animals in need of critical, life-saving care, as these two categories represent the majority of euthanasias in the United States. Nine out of ten animals that enter NYC Second Chance Rescue were initially slated for euthanasia at municipal shelters. Through their foster care system and brick-and-mortar shelter, they provide comprehensive medical care and a nurturing, secure sanctuary for all pets.
