RAND LUXURY Produced the Annual “Hamptons Concours” Celebrating Ferrari & Porsche

Bradford Rand and his team including Andrew Levitt at the world-renowned events company RAND Luxury produced a private charity brunch & concours in collaboration with Ferrari of Long Island, Manhattan Motorcars, Morgan Stanley, Rémy Martin / Louis XIII and more. The exclusive, Invitation-Only concours was Sold Out well in advance and was hosted at the Bridgehampton estate of Kenneth & Maria Fishel. The Event benefitted The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF).
The annual event showcased one of the largest gatherings of collectible spectacular vintage and new Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin, McLarens, Rolls-Royce Motorcars the Hamptons has ever seen whose combined value was estimated at over $100 Million. A series of automotive connoisseurs and celebrity judges reviewed nearly 200 Ferrari & Porsche motorcars in the judged concours led by Chief Judge Glenn Simon. In addition, The Hamptons Concours also featured new vehicles from luxury brands Including Aston Martin, McLaren, Porsche, Lamborghini and Bentley.
Guests were greeted with fine wine by Palm Bay, vodka by One Roq, the finest assortment of scotches from Braeburn Whisky, cognac from Remy Martin, Staple Gin a new creation from Rachael Ray and fine cuisine from Lessings and hand-rolled cigars from Cohiba.
Notable Attendees included: Bradford Rand, Ken Fishel, Maria Fishel, Jordan Lippner, Dina Lohan, Julia Haart, Bradley Fishel, Alexandra Fishel, John Catsamatidis, Margo Catsamatidis, Jean shafiroff, Alan Lieberman, Diane Lieberman, and Jake Phipps.
Details of the winners of the 2024 Hamptons Concours will be available from August 20th on
The event sponsors included: Morgan Stanley, Remy Martin/Louis XIII, Roger Dubuis Timepieces, Cohiba Cigars, Douglas Elliman, Ferrari of Long Island, Ferrari Club of North America (Empire State Region), Aston Martin of Long Island, McLaren of Long Island, Sports Car Market, Manhattan Motorcars, Putnam Leasing, Porsche Club of America (Metro NY Region), Gintani NY, Ryan Friedman Motorcars, ApolloJets, Blade Logistics Capital, Hagerty, Ineos, Lyrical Asset Mgt, Kitty Kat Coin, CyberRisk Alliance, Palm Bay Intl, Lucid, Glenrothes, and Optyx.
RAND Luxury has produced over 2,500 Press, Media & Affluent Consumer Charity events that showcase fine cars, jewelry, electronics, private jet co’s, watches, wine, travel, artwork & more in New York City, during The Sundance Film Festival, The Tribeca Film Festival and in the Hamptons. The company’s team has been producing events since 1993 including TECHEXPO, The Cyber Security Summit, The Luxury Technology Show, Go Green Expo, Fashion Career Expo and numerous automotive launch unveilings for Lamborghini, Bugatti, Rolls-Royce, Aston Martin, Bentley & Maserati. RAND Luxury has also produced events to benefit such charities as the Southampton Animal Shelter, Breast Cancer Research Foundation, The American Red Cross, City Harvest & the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation.
For more information, visit:
I: @RANDLuxury | F: Randluxury | X / T: @randluxury
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.