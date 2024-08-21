World-Renowned Master of Meditation Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Welcomed with New York Reception

A reception was held at the home of Keiko Aoki in New York City to welcome Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the First Female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint who is holding a unique session where people can come and learn some of the Himalayan teachings and receive a special blessing from the Siddha master herself.

The World-Renowned Meditation Expert and Siddha Master Yogmata Keiko Aikawa will be holding a Darshan and Diksha in New York City this Fall. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to receive the special blessing and listen to her Himalayan teachings.