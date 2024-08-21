World-Renowned Master of Meditation Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Welcomed with New York Reception

A reception was held at the home of Keiko Aoki in New York City to welcome Yogmata Keiko Aikawa, the First Female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint who is holding a unique session where people can come and learn some of the Himalayan teachings and receive a special blessing from the Siddha master herself.
The World-Renowned Meditation Expert and Siddha Master Yogmata Keiko Aikawa will be holding a Darshan and Diksha in New York City this Fall. Attendees will have a rare opportunity to receive the special blessing and listen to her Himalayan teachings.
A Darshan is derived from the ancient language, Sanskrit meaning ‘auspicious viewing.’ It is an opportunity to meet and share the same space with a Master. Through the Master’s gaze – through their presence beside you, the physical touch of their hands, as well as direct and indirect shaktipat – a blessing occurs that facilitates your safe and swift transformation in this lifetime.
The Diksha is a spiritual initiation to receive supreme conscious energy through a Siddha Master. During this ceremony, Yogmata cleanses your negative karma, which will lead your life towards a better direction. Also, she transmits energy from the source of the universe, and bestows a mantra as part of her Himalayan Secret teachings.
Generally, one does not have the opportunity to meet, or even see, the Siddha Masters, in the Himalayas. So, receiving a Diksha in ordinary society is an opportunity that should not be missed. It is God’s gift.
During the forthcoming 79th Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) opening in New York City this September, Yogumata Keiko Aikawa will lead a 90-second prayer for World peace at both the F4D’s 4th Annual Sustainable Goals Banquet on September 23rd and 12th Annual First Ladies Luncheon on September 24th, 2024. Yogumata Keiko Aikawa has worked with First Families from several countries, including Japan.
Born Yamanashi, Japan, 1945, Yogmata Keiko Aikawa has been interested in and practiced yoga, meditation and health regimens since her teenage. Becoming a yoga instructor, she held classes in many culture centers and actively taught asana yoga to thousands of students.
At age 38, Yogmata first met Pilot Babaji, a prominent yoga and meditation master, who had visited Japan for a television program, and following which, he invited her for training in the Himalayas. Yogmata then traveled to the Himalayas and underwent authentic yoga training for the path to enlightenment, eventually achieving Samadhi, the supreme state of yoga and meditation.
Since 1991, Yogmata has now performed Public Samadhi, which is renowned as proof of enlightenment, 18 times in India, to promote world peace. And has received admiration from all over India. Currently, Yogmata travels the world to guide people to truly essential living through giving lectures and teaching on meditation.
In 2016, Yogmata gave a speech, as a guest of honor, at the International Yoga Day event held at the United Nations HQ, upon the request of the Indian government. In October 2016 and May 2017, she presented keynote lectures and taught meditation for Peace at events held in United Nations.
She is also renowned as an author and has sold over 1,000,000 copies of her books world-wide.
