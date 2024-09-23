In-Person Yogmata Workshop by Yogmata Keiko Aikawa

In-Person Yogmata Workshop
The First Female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint Yogmata
will arrive from Japan to hold a one-day only workshop For
participants who want to stay beautiful, reduce stress and aim for longevity
Start 10:00am
Lunch 12:00pm
Workshop 1:00pm-4:30pm
1 West 54th Street
New York City
