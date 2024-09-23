In-Person Yogmata Workshop by Yogmata Keiko Aikawa

On Saturday, September 28th from 10am - 4:30pm at The University Club New York City
In-Person Yogmata Workshop
In-Person Yogmata Workshop
In-Person Yogmata Workshop
In-Person Yogmata Workshop by Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Invitation

I N V I T A T I O N

In-Person Yogmata Workshop

Yogmata Keiko Aikawa

The First Female Siddha Master and Himalayan Great Saint Yogmata

will arrive from Japan to hold a one-day only workshop For

participants who want to stay beautiful, reduce stress and aim for longevity

Saturday, September 28th, 2024

Start 10:00am

Lunch 12:00pm

Workshop 1:00pm-4:30pm

The University Club

1 West 54th Street

New York City

RSVP: rsvp@lawlormediagroup.com

In-Person Yogmata Workshop
World-Renowned Master of Meditation Yogmata Keiko Aikawa Welcomed with New York Reception

Join the Story on Instagram!

Become an Insider!  Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.

Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at advertising@resident.com to learn more.

Events
New York
Press releases

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com