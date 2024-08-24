Experience 93 Days of Thrills: Orlando's Ultimate Halloween Celebration for All Ages

Orlando Transforms into the Halloween Vacation Capital with Record-Breaking Events, Haunted Attractions, and Family-Friendly Fun from August Through November
Nosferatu
NosferatuPhoto Courtesy Visit Orlando

As the Halloween Vacation Capital, Orlando is gearing up to enchant visitors with an unprecedented 93 days of fright-filled festivities. From theme parks to haunted trails and exclusive adult-only events, Orlando offers a diverse array of Halloween experiences for everyone in the family. The festivities, kicking off as early as August, solidify Orlando’s reputation as the ultimate Halloween destination.

“Orlando lives up to our reputation as the Halloween Vacation Capital by conjuring up more than three months of Halloween celebrations for all ages,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO, Visit Orlando. “Starting as early as August, visitors can plan for a full season of events for everyone in the family, including the pop culture enthusiast, the haunted house thrill seeker and especially the sweet tooth.”

A Hauntingly Good Time at Theme Parks

Orlando's famed theme parks are at the heart of the Halloween celebration, each offering unique events to thrill visitors of all ages:

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort

(select nights, now through Oct. 31) transforms Magic Kingdom Park into a haven of family-friendly spookiness. Highlights include the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular!” at Cinderella Castle, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, and the Trick-or-Treat Trail.

Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort

(select nights, Aug. 30 – Nov. 3) returns with a terrifying lineup of 10 haunted houses inspired by blockbuster films like “A Quiet Place” and “Insidious,” along with five sinister scare zones and thrilling live entertainment.

Halloween Horror Nights
Halloween Horror NightsPhoto Courtesy Visit Orlando

SeaWorld Orlando

Rolls out three distinct Halloween-themed events:

  • SeaWorld Spooktacular (weekends, Aug. 31 - Nov. 3) is a daytime, family-friendly event featuring a Sesame Street Halloween Parade, Scarecrow Dance Party, and more.

  • Howl-O-Scream (select nights, Sept. 6 – Nov. 2) offers immersive fear experiences with haunted houses, scare zones, and nighttime coaster rides.

  • Howl-O-Sprint (Sept. 13), a midnight 5K on Friday the 13th, challenges participants to navigate a spine-chilling course through haunted roller coasters and eerie landscapes.

Howl-O-Scream
Howl-O-ScreamPhoto Courtesy Visit Orlando

LEGOLAND Florida Resort’s Brick or Treat Presents Monster Party

(weekends, Sept. 14 – Oct. 27) promises a family-friendly Halloween with trick-or-treat trails, live entertainment, and the debut of the Monster Skytacular drone show over Lake Eloise.

Brick or Treat Legoland
Brick or Treat LegolandPhoto Courtesy Visit Orlando

Spooky Fun Beyond the Parks

Orlando's Halloween magic extends far beyond the theme parks, with events designed to entertain all ages:

Pirates Dinner Adventure

Presents “Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises” (Sept. 19 – Oct. 31), a Halloween-themed dinner show featuring aerial artistry, swordplay, and dynamic duels.

Crayola Experience’s Screamin' Green Hauntoween

(Sept. 23 – Oct. 31) offers a themed scavenger hunt, pumpkin decorating, slime making, and weekend trick-or-treating.

Crayola Experience’s Screamin' Green Hauntoween
Crayola Experience’s Screamin' Green HauntoweenPhoto Courtesy Visit Orlando

Harry P. Leu Gardens

Hosts two events: Happy Frights (select dates, Sept. 27 – Oct. 31) for family-friendly fun, and Haunting Nights (Sept. 27 – Oct. 31) featuring jump scares and hip-hop dancing aliens.

A Petrified Forest

(select nights, Oct. 4 – Nov. 2) takes visitors on a journey through three terrifying trails set in a genuinely spooky 2-acre forest.

Spooky Empire

(Oct. 11-13), one of the largest horror conventions, offers a weekend of celebrity meet-and-greets, collectible shopping, and Zombie Walks.

Spooky Empire
Spooky EmpirePhoto Courtesy Visit Orlando | The Paranormal Paparazzi

Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins

(weekends, Oct. 12-27) features haunted zones, interactive characters, and animal meet-and-greets.

Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and Goblins
Gatorland’s Gators, Ghosts and GoblinsPhoto Courtesy Visit Orlando

Lake Nona Graveyard Smash

(Oct. 26) invites the public to party with ghosts, enjoy live music, and explore trick-or-treat stations.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Presents the hilarious Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical (Oct. 31 – Nov. 3), a campy take on the Netflix hit series.

Adults-Only Haunts and Thrills

For those seeking more mature scares, Orlando delivers with a range of adults-only events:

Renaissance Theatre Company

Presents “Nosferatu” (select dates, Sept. 13 – Nov. 10), a 90-minute horror experience followed by an exclusive Vampire Nightclub with dancers, music, and specialty cocktails.

Cocktails & Screams

In Downtown Orlando, offering year-round Halloween-themed experiences, including the Beetlejuice Brunch, Quiet Place: Silent Disco Party, and Hocus Pocus Drag Show.

Cocktails & Screams
Cocktails & ScreamsPhoto Courtesy Visit Orlando

Rocky Horror Picture Show 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour

(Oct. 4) at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts promises a night of audience participation and campy fun.

Scream n' Stream Drive-Thru Halloween Experience

(weekends from Oct. 6 - 29) returns with seven horrifying zones filled with monsters, music, and special effects.

Orlando Zombie/Halloween Crawls

(Oct. 25, 26, 31) offer killer drink specials and a costume contest at over 10 downtown bars and nightclubs.

Plan Your Spooky Season in Orlando

With over three months of Halloween celebrations, Orlando ensures there's something for everyone. Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a pop culture enthusiast, or just looking to enjoy some spooky fun with the family, Orlando is the place to be this Halloween season.

For more information on Orlando’s Halloween events, click here.

Nosferatu
A Legendary Fedora and More: Propstore’s Auction Hits $6.2 Million on Day One

Become an Insider!  Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.

Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at advertising@resident.com to learn more.

Events
Destinations
Entertainment
travel

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com