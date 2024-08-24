Experience 93 Days of Thrills: Orlando's Ultimate Halloween Celebration for All Ages

Orlando's famed theme parks are at the heart of the Halloween celebration, each offering unique events to thrill visitors of all ages:

(select nights, now through Oct. 31) transforms Magic Kingdom Park into a haven of family-friendly spookiness. Highlights include the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular!” at Cinderella Castle, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, and the Trick-or-Treat Trail.

(select nights, Aug. 30 – Nov. 3) returns with a terrifying lineup of 10 haunted houses inspired by blockbuster films like “A Quiet Place” and “Insidious,” along with five sinister scare zones and thrilling live entertainment.