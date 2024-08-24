Experience 93 Days of Thrills: Orlando's Ultimate Halloween Celebration for All Ages

As the Halloween Vacation Capital, Orlando is gearing up to enchant visitors with an unprecedented 93 days of fright-filled festivities. From theme parks to haunted trails and exclusive adult-only events, Orlando offers a diverse array of Halloween experiences for everyone in the family. The festivities, kicking off as early as August, solidify Orlando’s reputation as the ultimate Halloween destination.
“Orlando lives up to our reputation as the Halloween Vacation Capital by conjuring up more than three months of Halloween celebrations for all ages,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO, Visit Orlando. “Starting as early as August, visitors can plan for a full season of events for everyone in the family, including the pop culture enthusiast, the haunted house thrill seeker and especially the sweet tooth.”
Orlando's famed theme parks are at the heart of the Halloween celebration, each offering unique events to thrill visitors of all ages:
(select nights, now through Oct. 31) transforms Magic Kingdom Park into a haven of family-friendly spookiness. Highlights include the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular!” at Cinderella Castle, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular, and the Trick-or-Treat Trail.
(select nights, Aug. 30 – Nov. 3) returns with a terrifying lineup of 10 haunted houses inspired by blockbuster films like “A Quiet Place” and “Insidious,” along with five sinister scare zones and thrilling live entertainment.
Rolls out three distinct Halloween-themed events:
(weekends, Aug. 31 - Nov. 3) is a daytime, family-friendly event featuring a Sesame Street Halloween Parade, Scarecrow Dance Party, and more.
(select nights, Sept. 6 – Nov. 2) offers immersive fear experiences with haunted houses, scare zones, and nighttime coaster rides.
(Sept. 13), a midnight 5K on Friday the 13th, challenges participants to navigate a spine-chilling course through haunted roller coasters and eerie landscapes.
(weekends, Sept. 14 – Oct. 27) promises a family-friendly Halloween with trick-or-treat trails, live entertainment, and the debut of the Monster Skytacular drone show over Lake Eloise.
Orlando's Halloween magic extends far beyond the theme parks, with events designed to entertain all ages:
Presents “Vampirates: When the Blood Moon Rises” (Sept. 19 – Oct. 31), a Halloween-themed dinner show featuring aerial artistry, swordplay, and dynamic duels.
(Sept. 23 – Oct. 31) offers a themed scavenger hunt, pumpkin decorating, slime making, and weekend trick-or-treating.
Hosts two events: (select dates, Sept. 27 – Oct. 31) for family-friendly fun, and (Sept. 27 – Oct. 31) featuring jump scares and hip-hop dancing aliens.
(select nights, Oct. 4 – Nov. 2) takes visitors on a journey through three terrifying trails set in a genuinely spooky 2-acre forest.
(Oct. 11-13), one of the largest horror conventions, offers a weekend of celebrity meet-and-greets, collectible shopping, and Zombie Walks.
(weekends, Oct. 12-27) features haunted zones, interactive characters, and animal meet-and-greets.
(Oct. 26) invites the public to party with ghosts, enjoy live music, and explore trick-or-treat stations.
Presents the hilarious (Oct. 31 – Nov. 3), a campy take on the Netflix hit series.
For those seeking more mature scares, Orlando delivers with a range of adults-only events:
Presents “Nosferatu” (select dates, Sept. 13 – Nov. 10), a 90-minute horror experience followed by an exclusive Vampire Nightclub with dancers, music, and specialty cocktails.
In Downtown Orlando, offering year-round Halloween-themed experiences, including the Beetlejuice Brunch, Quiet Place: Silent Disco Party, and Hocus Pocus Drag Show.
(Oct. 4) at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts promises a night of audience participation and campy fun.
(weekends from Oct. 6 - 29) returns with seven horrifying zones filled with monsters, music, and special effects.
(Oct. 25, 26, 31) offer killer drink specials and a costume contest at over 10 downtown bars and nightclubs.
With over three months of Halloween celebrations, Orlando ensures there's something for everyone. Whether you're a thrill-seeker, a pop culture enthusiast, or just looking to enjoy some spooky fun with the family, Orlando is the place to be this Halloween season.
For more information on Orlando’s Halloween events, .
