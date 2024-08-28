A Night to Remember: PAWS4you's 14th Annual Howl-O-Ween Glows Under the Full Moon

As South Florida gears up for the festive fall season, an event like no other is set to light up the night—quite literally. On October 19th, Palmetto Bay Park will transform into a vibrant, glow-in-the-dark wonderland, welcoming families and their four-legged friends to PAWS4you's 14th Annual Howl-O-Ween Festival. This beloved tradition, now set against the ethereal backdrop of a full moon, promises a magical evening filled with joy, laughter, and the spirit of giving back.
The Howl-O-Ween Festival is more than just a celebration; it’s a community tradition that brings together over 2,500 attendees who share a passion for animals and a love for festive fun. This year, the glow-in-the-dark theme adds an extra layer of enchantment to the evening, making it a must-attend event for families and pet lovers alike. From a doggie agility course that challenges even the most energetic pups to a costume contest that will have tails wagging in anticipation, the night is packed with activities designed to entertain both humans and their furry companions.
Children will delight in trick-or-treating through the park, while the arts and crafts station offers creative outlets for budding artists. The festival also features live entertainment that will keep the crowd dancing, Halloween portraits to capture the night’s memories, and a variety of games to engage everyone, no matter their age.
For those with a taste for culinary indulgence, the festival will offer food and refreshments that cater to every palate, including beer and wine bars for the adults to enjoy. And, of course, the presence of adoptable dogs adds a heartwarming touch to the evening, offering a chance for attendees to meet their potential new family members.
While the evening promises endless fun, it’s the mission behind the event that truly makes Howl-O-Ween special. PAWS4you Rescue, a Miami-based non-profit organization, is dedicated to saving dogs from the threat of euthanasia, providing them with the best care possible, and finding them loving, lifelong homes. Every ticket purchased, every raffle entered, and every donation made during the festival directly supports this noble cause, helping PAWS4you continue its vital work in the community.
The festival is not just about the present—it’s about securing a future where every pet is safe, healthy, and cherished. This year’s event is sponsored by prominent supporters such as Tito’s Vodka, Life Time, and TD Bank, who share in PAWS4you’s vision of a world where every animal is treated with love and respect.
Tickets for the Howl-O-Ween Festival are affordably priced at $10 for online pre-sale and $12 at the gate, with children aged 3 and under attending for free. This ensures that the event is accessible to everyone who wishes to join in the celebration and contribute to the cause.
For those looking to make an even greater impact, sponsorship opportunities are still available. By partnering with PAWS4you, sponsors not only support a worthy cause but also gain visibility among a dedicated and compassionate audience. Interested parties can contact Cindy Gonzalez at cindy@paws4you.org for more information on how to get involved.
As the date approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be an unforgettable night under the stars. Whether you’re there to enjoy the festivities, support a cause close to your heart, or perhaps find a new furry friend, one thing is certain: this night will be one that glows in the memory for years to come.
Mark your calendars, gather your family—furry members included—and prepare for a night of glow-in-the-dark fun that makes a real difference in the lives of animals in need. Visit PAWS4you.org for more information and to secure your tickets. Let’s make this Howl-O-Ween the brightest one yet!
