A Night to Remember: PAWS4you's 14th Annual Howl-O-Ween Glows Under the Full Moon

The Howl-O-Ween Festival is more than just a celebration; it’s a community tradition that brings together over 2,500 attendees who share a passion for animals and a love for festive fun. This year, the glow-in-the-dark theme adds an extra layer of enchantment to the evening, making it a must-attend event for families and pet lovers alike. From a doggie agility course that challenges even the most energetic pups to a costume contest that will have tails wagging in anticipation, the night is packed with activities designed to entertain both humans and their furry companions.

Children will delight in trick-or-treating through the park, while the arts and crafts station offers creative outlets for budding artists. The festival also features live entertainment that will keep the crowd dancing, Halloween portraits to capture the night’s memories, and a variety of games to engage everyone, no matter their age.

For those with a taste for culinary indulgence, the festival will offer food and refreshments that cater to every palate, including beer and wine bars for the adults to enjoy. And, of course, the presence of adoptable dogs adds a heartwarming touch to the evening, offering a chance for attendees to meet their potential new family members.