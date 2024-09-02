The Prostate Cancer Foundation’s 2024 Annual Hamptons Gala with a Q&A With Elon Musk Provides Simply the Best Summer Season Finale

The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) 24th Annual Gala in the Hamptons took place at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, NY. The summer benefit supported the Annual PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament and celebrated the millions raised and achievements made over many years through PCF. Founder Michael Milken and The Gala in the Hamptons weekend hosts and sponsors welcomed guests to enjoy, engage and be entertained while helping to fund groundbreaking discoveries in cancer research.
The gala began with a lively cocktail reception as distinguished guests and athletes entered the breathtaking Parrish Art Museum terrace. Total Sponsorships, ticket sales and a live auction raised more than $3 Million for the Foundation’s work.
The lavish dinner party gave way to a wide ranging, one-on-one interview between PCF Founder Michael Milken and Elon Musk. A special musical performance from cast members of TINA The Tina Turner Musical closed out the evening. This celebration set the tone for the weekend leading up to the finals of the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament.
Along with the activities associated with the PCF Pro-Am Tennis Tournament, guests were treated to by-invitation-only Milken Institute Hamptons Dialogues that covered a range of current topics of interest in private homes throughout the Hamptons. The tennis tournament began on Saturday at private courts and concluded with the finals on Sunday afternoon at the Raquet Lounge at Southampton.
Notable Attendees included: Michael Milken, Elon Musk, Maye Musk, Julia Koch, Mary Julia Koch, David Koch jr., Stephen Schwarzman, Christina Schwarzman, Neri Oxman, Bill Ackman, Senator Michael McCaul, Gina Carithers, Linda Yaccarino, Jeff Greene, Mei Sze Greene, Igor Tulchinsky, Bonnie Pfeifer Evans, Larry Leeds, Ginger Leeds, and Jim Coleman.
This year’s participating tennis professionals included Tommy Haas, Marcelo Demoliner, John Lloyd, JC Cerretani, Guillermo Canas, Matwe Middelkoop, Daniel Nestor, Cyril Saulnier, David Macpherson, Rick Leach, JP Smith, Alex Bogomolov, Stefano Lanni, Ashley Fisher, Hicham Arazi, Robert Kendrick, Diego Hidalgo, Amer Delic, Jason Pinsky, and David Marrero.
Proceeds from the weekend will support the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s funding of the world’s most promising cancer research, including PCF’s Young Investigator program which has transformed how medical research is conducted over the past three decades. Discoveries by hundreds of PCF investigators at more than 220 institutions have driven breakthrough treatments in prostate and more than 70 other cancers.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation, founded in 1993, is dedicated to discovering groundbreaking cancer research programs thanks to the steadfast commitment from the organization’s members, research scientists and supporters.
The Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to the research and eradication of prostate cancer, the most common cancer among men. PCF is committed to investing in the most promising research on prevention, detection, and treatment and to bring innovative solutions to market quickly - with the goal of improving the lives of patients and their families. Its vision is to end all deaths from prostate cancer by raising awareness and funding urgent, cutting-edge research. PCF’s unique research model for prostate cancer already has overlap in 70 other cancers and is playing a role in helping unlock the mystery of curing all cancer.
For more information, visit PCF.org
