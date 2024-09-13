Kiss for Comedy: A Fashion Week Event with a Cause at the Civilian Hotel

In the heart of New York’s Fashion Week, an evening of laughter, compassion, and philanthropy unfolded at the iconic Civilian Hotel. On September 10, 2024, the Rosevale Cocktail Room hosted the third annual Kiss for Comedy event—an inspiring fundraiser that united A-list celebrities, comedians, and the city's fashion elite for a noble cause. Organized by Rhonda’s Kiss, the event benefited the Maimonides Cancer Center Patient Care Program in Brooklyn, raising crucial funds for patients in need.
The event was an impeccable blend of fashion week flair and philanthropy, proving that style and substance can go hand in hand. Mike Young, a celebrated comedian, headlined the night’s comedic performances, setting a playful yet poignant tone for the evening. The audience was surprised by an unannounced appearance from actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, who had the room in stitches with his sharp wit and charisma.
The multi-talented Sam Woolf, a former American Idol finalist, provided a musical interlude, followed by a comedy set from Jamie Wolf. Guiding the night’s festivities was comedian and I Heart Radio host Chanel Omari, whose charm and enthusiasm made her the perfect emcee.
But the true stars of the evening were the patients and survivors whose stories of resilience echoed throughout the room. Honorees included Brianna Calin, a patient survivor, and Eli Weiss, the event’s chair. Their presence underscored the real impact that Rhonda’s Kiss and its supporters have on the lives of those battling cancer.
Proceeds from the evening directly support the non-medical needs of cancer patients through the Maimonides Cancer Center, Brooklyn’s first fully accredited cancer center. Rhonda’s Kiss, in partnership with Maimonides, focuses on providing assistance for expenses that aren’t typically covered by insurance, including rent, utilities, transportation, groceries, and childcare. These non-medical services are vital to the well-being of patients as they undergo treatment, offering much-needed relief and dignity during one of the most challenging times in their lives.
The fundraising efforts of Rhonda’s Kiss also extend to specialized services such as Lymphedema/Compression DME devices, ambulance transportation, holistic therapies, and more. With over $2 million raised since its inception, Rhonda’s Kiss has been a lifeline for patients who are often burdened with insurmountable costs.
Founded in 2014 by the Stefanski family in honor of Rhonda Stefanski, who tragically passed away from pancreatic cancer, Rhonda’s Kiss is a testament to one family’s determination to turn loss into action. Led by Executive Director Kyle Stefanski, the charity continues to expand its reach, providing critical support to cancer patients across the country.
“Our mission is to ensure that people struggling with cancer can maintain their dignity and fight,” said Kyle Stefanski. “Through the memory of my mother, we are reminded every day that no one should have to face this battle alone.”
Rhonda’s Kiss is known for its celebrity-packed fundraising events, like Kiss for Comedy, that bring together notable figures from entertainment and fashion. The organization’s unique approach to fundraising not only raises awareness but also drives home the importance of supporting those who need it most. The live and silent auctions added an extra layer of excitement to the evening, with bids placed on exclusive experiences, including a Napa Valley Winery weekend and a custom painting by actor Emile Hirsch.
This year’s Kiss for Comedy was more than just a fashionable evening in New York City. It was a gathering of minds and hearts, united by a shared commitment to helping others. Notable attendees included director and actor Danny A. Abeckaser, models Maryam Zolghadr, Berit Adelaide, and Maya Litovsky, along with DJ Stevie Guttman, Eustace Montgomery Hicks, and Eli Baumel. Their presence, alongside hundreds of supporters, showcased the power of community in driving meaningful change.
Held in the intimate setting of the Rosevale Cocktail Room, the venue perfectly complemented the evening’s sophisticated and compassionate spirit. The hotel’s modern yet timeless design added an extra touch of glamour to an already dazzling night, further elevating the event’s appeal to the city’s luxury lifestyle scene.
For those unable to attend, donations are still open, with every dollar raised directly aiding cancer patients in need. The mission of Rhonda’s Kiss—to provide whole care to those battling cancer—extends far beyond the glitz and glamour of its fundraising events. Every contribution ensures that patients receive the support they need to face their diagnosis with dignity and strength.
To learn more about Rhonda’s Kiss and to contribute to the cause, visit RhondasKiss.org or donate directly through this link.
As New York Fashion Week continues to inspire with its cutting-edge designs and high-profile events, Kiss for Comedy serves as a powerful reminder that true luxury lies in giving back and supporting those in need.
