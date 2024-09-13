Kiss for Comedy: A Fashion Week Event with a Cause at the Civilian Hotel

Proceeds from the evening directly support the non-medical needs of cancer patients through the Maimonides Cancer Center, Brooklyn’s first fully accredited cancer center. Rhonda’s Kiss, in partnership with Maimonides, focuses on providing assistance for expenses that aren’t typically covered by insurance, including rent, utilities, transportation, groceries, and childcare. These non-medical services are vital to the well-being of patients as they undergo treatment, offering much-needed relief and dignity during one of the most challenging times in their lives.

The fundraising efforts of Rhonda’s Kiss also extend to specialized services such as Lymphedema/Compression DME devices, ambulance transportation, holistic therapies, and more. With over $2 million raised since its inception, Rhonda’s Kiss has been a lifeline for patients who are often burdened with insurmountable costs.