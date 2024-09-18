South Florida’s Premiere Halloween Event Celebrates 5 Years of Fear at Tree Tops Park

DAVIE, Fla.—September 16, 2024—South Florida’s most anticipated Halloween event, The Haunt, celebrates its fifth season this October at Tree Tops Park in Davie (3900 SW 100th Ave), running select nights from October 11 through November 2. What started in 2020 as a new haunted attraction has since grown into the region’s most beloved Halloween experience, featuring all-new haunted trails, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities.
“We’re incredibly proud to celebrate five years of scaring and entertaining South Florida,” says Jaime, Founder and Event Director of The Haunt. “This milestone shows how much the community has embraced us, and we’re excited to make this year bigger and better than ever.”
To mark this special season, The Haunt will introduce four all-new haunted trails:
Camp Carnage: Lights Out: Face the lost souls in the cursed campground where "lights out" is more than just a bedtime routine.
La Bruja’s Graveyard: Reanimated: Walk among the undead in a graveyard where death is just the beginning.
Psycho Path: The Last Laugh: Step into the twisted carnival where the clowns have only one goal: to make sure their laughs are louder than your screams.
Florida Man II: Bushwhacked: Enter the treacherous swamps where the infamous Bush Lads will do anything to make you their next victim.
Returning this year is the Twilight Family Trail, where children aged 10 and under can enjoy a gentler Halloween experience. All child tickets include Safe Trick-or-Treating, offering kids the chance to collect candy from friendly creatures along the trail.
The Haunt: October 11, 12, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25, 26, 27, 31, November 1, 2 (gates open at 7 pm, trails open at 8 pm)
Twilight Family Trail: October 20, 26, 27 (4 pm – 6 pm)
For more information, visit www.FloridaHaunt.com
