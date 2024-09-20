Emily Blunt Hosts 18th Annual AIS Awards Gala, Raising Over $1 Million for Stuttering Therapy

In a heartwarming evening filled with inspiration and perseverance, actress Emily Blunt hosted the American Institute for Stuttering’s (AIS) 18th Annual Awards Gala. The event, which brought together a diverse group of supporters, raised over $1 million to fund AIS’s mission to provide free or low-cost therapy to underserved individuals who stutter. The night celebrated the strength of the human spirit and the achievements of those who have overcome personal challenges to thrive in their respective fields.
A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the prestigious AIS Freeing Voices Changing Lives Award to Will Blodgett, founder of Tredway. This award honors individuals who have not allowed their stuttering to hold them back, excelling in their careers while positively influencing the lives of others who stutter. Blodgett’s emotional acceptance speech focused on overcoming internal and external challenges, a powerful testament to resilience and personal growth.
Additionally, the inaugural AIS Hall of Fame Award was given to two remarkable athletes: Curtis “Razor” Blaydes, a professional mixed martial artist and UFC Heavyweight fighter, and Joshua Ezeudu, an offensive lineman for the New York Giants. Both honorees have broken barriers in their respective sports, proving that stuttering does not define one’s abilities or limit one’s potential.
Since its founding in 1998, AIS has been dedicated to helping individuals of all ages overcome the challenges of stuttering. The non-profit organization provides expert speech therapy and a supportive community for those who stutter, allowing them to speak freely and live fearlessly. Through its scholarships and accessible programs, AIS ensures that therapy is available to everyone, regardless of financial constraints.
The gala featured a special performance by Amanda Mammana, a semi-finalist on America’s Got Talent, who moved the audience with her story of perseverance. In attendance were AIS Executive Director Dr. Heather Grossman, renowned actor John Krasinski, and several prominent philanthropists, including Laurie Tisch, Carolyn Tisch Blodgett, Emily Tisch Sussman, and Kevin Craw. AIS board members, staff, and clients also gathered to celebrate the progress made by the organization.
One particularly moving speech came from Jimmy Li, a young AIS client, who shared his personal experiences growing up with a stutter. He credited AIS for helping him build confidence and find his voice, inspiring many in the audience.
As the evening’s host, Emily Blunt delivered an impassioned speech about the importance of community and the life-changing impact of AIS’s work. Reflecting on her own experiences as someone who stutters, Blunt emphasized the value of finding a support system.
“This is always a very special night for those of us who stutter,” she said. “We gather here to share our stories, find our community, and honor those who make a difference in significant ways. Many of us grew up wondering how we were ever going to succeed if we could not say what we needed to say. The impact that the AIS makes—its therapy, its groups, its networks—these are all powerful tools that support the life of a person who stutters.”
Award recipient Will Blodgett also took the opportunity to reflect on his journey, sharing the emotional weight of living with a stutter and the shift in his mindset over time.
“In the past, I would wake up with this pit in my stomach that the world thinks I’m stupid, the world hates me, and I have to prove them wrong,” Blodgett revealed. “Now it’s, ‘I have to come through for my friends, my family, my wife, and kids.’ I have to show them how to take down bullies, how to fight and be courageous, how to get up in front of a room of 420 people and stutter and talk. That’s what inspires me now.”
The American Institute for Stuttering (AIS) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to providing stuttering speech therapy to both adults and children. With a focus on removing the physical and emotional barriers that make speaking difficult, AIS works with individuals to help them accept their stutter and find freedom in communication. By offering scholarships, AIS ensures that financial limitations do not prevent anyone from receiving the help they need.
For more information about the American Institute for Stuttering, visit .
Join the Story on Instagram!
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.