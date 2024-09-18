Sports and Entertainment

MPTF's 18th Annual 'Evening Before' Raises $2.5 Million for Entertainment Community

Emmy Awards Nominees & Presenters Attend 'Evening Before' Event, Raising Crucial Funds for MPTF's Charitable Programs
MPTF’s 18th Annual “Evening Before” Benefit
MPTF’s 18th Annual “Evening Before” BenefitPhoto by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF
Published on

Century City, CA – September 15, 2024 – Television’s biggest night took place in Century City, CA on September 14th, when Emmy Awards® nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful entertainment industry influencers, joined together for MPTF’s 18th annual “Evening Before” benefit.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
(L-R) Jessica Gunning, Richard Gadd, Brie Larson, and Dakota Fanning attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF

Co-Chaired by Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola Hamm, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, the annual event raised $2.5 million.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
(L-R) Co-chairs Robbie Rogers, Greg Berlanti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola Hamm attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF

“I’m thrilled to be a co-chair of MPTF’s Evening Before benefit with Greg and Jon. MPTF really stepped up during a very challenging past couple of years to support the entertainment community, and I’m proud to be a part of a fundraiser that will help to sustain that vital support,” said co-chair Sheryl Lee Ralph.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
(L-R) Hiroto Kanai, Moeka Hoshi, Hiroyuki Sanada, guest, Yuki Kedoin, Tadanobu Asano and Kurumi Nakata attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF

Co-chair Jon Hamm added, “This incredible organization raises crucial funds and provides a host of other services for our industry family when they need it most. I’m excited to celebrate everyone’s great accomplishments while supporting a cause that helps many generations.”

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
Marcia Gay Harden attends MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF

Greg Berlanti noted, “I have a long history of being involved with MPTF and am honored to co-chair the Evening Before. MPTF has been there for our community for over 100 years and this celebration is a great way to come together in the spirit of taking care of our own.”

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
(L-R) Keegan-Michael Key and Matt Bomer attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF

Funds raised from the event will be used to support industry members and their families who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving support, and residency on the Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, “home” to television and film veterans alike. During the recent work stoppages, MPTF received over 13,000 calls for aid and provided over $8 million in charitable financial assistance.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
(L-R) Quinta Brunson and Chris Perfetti attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF

“Against the backdrop of an industry struggling to get back on its feet, this second Evening Before in 2024 didn’t lack for anything! The show of industry solidarity and support was remarkable and the Evening Before event was another great night for our entertainment community and MPTF. The support of our many Evening Before sponsors, donors, and guests will make a great impact on the lives of our struggling workforce,” said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
Brie Larson attends MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF

The 18th Annual “Evening Before” Host Committee consisted of Christine Baranski, Matt Bomer & Simon Halls, Stephen Colbert & Evelyn McGee-Colbert, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Duplass & Katie Aselton, Hannah Einbinder, Dakota Fanning, Colin Farrell, Richard Gadd, Walton Goggins, Jessica Gunning, Takehiro Hira, Tom Hollander, Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, Janelle James, Jimmy Kimmel & Molly McNearney, Brie Larson, Nava Mau, Sarah Paulson, Jonathan Pryce, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup, Dominic West, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Bowen Yang.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
(L-R) Paul Scheer, June Diane Raphael, Casey Wilson and Adam Pally attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images for MPTF

The Executive Host Committee included Bela Bajaria, Frances Berwick, Casey Bloys, Michelle & Paul Buccieri, Matt Cherniss, Nicole Clemens, Channing Dungey, Joe Earley, Craig Erwich, Megan Haller & Peter Rice, Alison Hoffman, Pearlena Igbokwe, John Landgraf, Dan McDermott, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Jay Penske, Jennifer Salke, Tony Vinciquerra, Rob Wade, and Dana & Matt Walden.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park
(L-R) Andrew Scott, Rachel Sennott, and Jordan Firstman attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MPTF

This year's presenting sponsors were Delta Air Lines, Penske Media Corporation (PMC), PEOPLE, and UCLA Health, with additional support from Diamond sponsors Apple TV+, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
Justin Baldoni attends MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaPhoto by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF

Among the celebrities who attended this year’s event were Paulina Alexis, Eric André, Tadanobu Asano, Awkwafina, Justin Baldoni, Brian Baumgartner, Selma Blair, Alex Borstein, Alison Brie, Quinta Brunson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Nicola Coughlan, Alan Cumming, William Stanford Davis, Zooey Deschanel, Laura Dern, Ayo Edebiri, Billy Eichner, Giancarlo Esposito, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jeff Garlin, Johnny Galecki, Brett Gelman, Edwin Lee Gibson, Nikki Glaser, Brett Goldstein, Tom Goodman-Hill, Max Greenfield, Alana Haim, Samantha Hanratty, Marcia Gay Harden, Glenn Howerton, Brendan Hunt, Devery Jacobs, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Cosmo Jarvis, Keegan-Michael Key, Aja Naomi King, Angela Kinsey, Nick Kroll, Diane Lane, Marlee Matlin, Michelle Monaghan, Lamorne Morris, Aaron Moten, Annie Murphy, Katy O'Brian, Patton Oswalt, Adam Pally, Aaron Paul, Chris Perfetti, Kevin Pollak, King Princess, Ella Purnell, Zachary Quinto, Lily Rabe, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Retta, Haley Lu Richardson, Sam Richardson, Adam Scott, Rachel Sennott, Andrew Scott, Morgan Spector, Christian Slater, Juno Temple, Sophie Thatcher, Lea Thompson, Lisa Ann Walter, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Williams, Tyler James Williams and more.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
(L-R) Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup and Jamie Lee Curtis attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF

The “Evening Before” was designed as a relaxed town square atmosphere by Studio Komorebi with specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.

MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys
(L-R) Dominic West, Olivia Williams and Jonathan Pryce attend MPTF's 18th Annual Evening Before the Emmys at Century Park on September 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for MPTF
Summary

The 18th annual 'Evening Before' event, co-chaired by Greg Berlanti, Jon Hamm, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, raised $2.5 million for the Motion Picture & Television Fund. The funds will support industry members with financial assistance, crisis counseling, and caregiving. Notable attendees included Emmy nominees and entertainment influencers, showcasing the industry's solidarity and support for the MPTF's vital programs.

MPTF’s 18th Annual “Evening Before” Benefit
People Turns 50: A Gourmet Affair with Chain’s Exclusive Emmys Weekend Event

Join the Story on Instagram!

Become an Insider!  Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.

Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at advertising@resident.com to learn more.

Events
Philanthropy
Celebrity
Entertainment
Los Angeles
logo
Resident Magazine
resident.com