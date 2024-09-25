A Safe Haven for Newborns will be celebrating 23 years of saving lives at the 12th Annual A Wonderland in Safe Haven Gala on at the InterContinental Miami. As a avid supporter of the organization, Lauren Pastrana of CBS 4 will serve as Mistress of Ceremony for this year's gala.
The evening will highlight the real-life impact of A Safe Haven for Newborns through moving testimonies by Safe Haven babies, now grown with the love and guidance from their forever families. Founder Nick Silverio remembers with great emotion Safe Haven's first baby, Carol Gloria, named by firefighters after Carol City and in honor of the Glory of God. In a meaningful coincidence, Carol shares the name of Nick's late wife, Gloria, whose memory inspired the founding of A Safe Haven for Newborns.
As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, A Safe Haven for Newborns relies on the generosity of individuals, corporate donors, foundations, and annual fundraising events. This year's Gala seeks continued support for the organization's lifesaving mission through sponsorships, ticket purchases, auction items, or a donation of any amount.
This year's Gala will also feature a silent auction with an exciting array of items, including artwork, trips, jewelry, dining experiences, adventures, and more. The silent auction will go live on Friday, October 18 at 9 AM.
Dedicated to ending infant abandonment, A Safe Haven for Newborns has maintained the same belief from the beginning 23 years ago, and has now proudly saved 410 newborns from abandonment and assisted over 6,000 girls/women in crisis.
