Pink Luminous Advocacy Project Presents the 3rd Annual Light Up The Night: The Enchanted Garden

Under the night sky of Coconut Grove, the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden will come alive on Friday, October 11, 2024. From 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project will host its 3rd Annual Light Up The Night gala, promising a memorable night of elegance, philanthropy, and advocacy. This year's theme, The Enchanted Garden, transports guests into a world of magic and meaning, as attendees gather to support breast cancer awareness, research, and early detection.
The Light Up The Night event has become one of Miami's most anticipated philanthropic gatherings, and this year's Enchanted Garden promises to exceed all expectations. Guests will be greeted by an ethereal display of lush floral arrangements, candlelit pathways, and enchanting characters welcoming them into the garden. With every step, the air of sophistication is palpable, as Miami’s most discerning tastemakers and philanthropists come together for an evening that celebrates life, health, and community.
The heartbeat of this soirée is the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project, a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Miami-based entrepreneur Marilyn Dans. A luminary in the health-tech space, Dans is the visionary behind Pink Luminous Breast, a revolutionary tool designed to empower women and men to monitor their breast health. Her journey began at 17 when she herself underwent a lumpectomy, igniting a lifelong passion for increasing breast cancer awareness and promoting early detection.
"This is why Pink Luminous Breast is passionate about increasing breast consciousness," says Dans, "We know that early detection is key."
It’s a message that resonates deeply, especially given the staggering statistics: 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, and 50% to 80% of those diagnosed are already in a later stage of the disease. This device isn't a replacement for regular screenings, but a tool to familiarize people with their bodies, encouraging proactive healthcare in between physician visits. The Pink Luminous Breast aims to change that narrative by offering an accessible and easy-to-use device that allows individuals to take charge of their health from the comfort of their own home.
Guests are invited to don their finest cocktail attire and immerse themselves in an evening of wonder. Crafted cocktails and a delectable light dinner will set the tone for the evening, complemented by live music that flows seamlessly through the gardens. The enchanting atmosphere will reach its crescendo with a performance by none other than Robby Lias, famed for his show-stopping Saturday night performances at Faena. Known for his ability to mesmerize audiences, Lias will undoubtedly provide the perfect soundtrack to this magical evening.
But the night isn’t just about the glamour—it's about impact. With every glass raised and every toast made, guests will be supporting a cause that has the potential to save countless lives. The Pink Luminous Advocacy Project is committed to funding vital research and providing education that will empower individuals to take control of their health.
For those who understand that true luxury lies in making a difference, the Light Up The Night: The Enchanted Garden is an event not to be missed. As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the timing is particularly poignant, reminding us all that the fight against breast cancer requires both collective action and individual responsibility.
So, mark your calendar for Friday, October 11, 2024, and join the Pink Luminous Advocacy Project at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden. Together, we can light up the night with hope, awareness, and a shared commitment to advancing breast cancer research and early detection.
Date: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
Time: 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Mayfair House Hotel & Garden - 3000 Florida Ave., Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Attire: Cocktail
