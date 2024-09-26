Pink Luminous Advocacy Project Presents the 3rd Annual Light Up The Night: The Enchanted Garden

Guests are invited to don their finest cocktail attire and immerse themselves in an evening of wonder. Crafted cocktails and a delectable light dinner will set the tone for the evening, complemented by live music that flows seamlessly through the gardens. The enchanting atmosphere will reach its crescendo with a performance by none other than Robby Lias, famed for his show-stopping Saturday night performances at Faena. Known for his ability to mesmerize audiences, Lias will undoubtedly provide the perfect soundtrack to this magical evening.

But the night isn’t just about the glamour—it's about impact. With every glass raised and every toast made, guests will be supporting a cause that has the potential to save countless lives. The Pink Luminous Advocacy Project is committed to funding vital research and providing education that will empower individuals to take control of their health.