Pouring with Purpose: J. Lohr Wine Pairings at Truluck’s This October

Wine and food pairings often elevate the dining experience, but when the pairing also has a purpose, it transforms into something deeply meaningful. This October, Truluck’s and J. Lohr Vineyards & Wines come together in a powerful collaboration, combining culinary artistry with philanthropy to support the fight against breast cancer. Throughout the month, J. Lohr’s prestigious Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon will take center stage on Truluck’s wine menu, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF).
The partnership between J. Lohr and the NBCF holds personal significance for the Lohr family. Carol’s Vineyard, a beautiful 31-acre property in Napa Valley’s St. Helena appellation, was named in memory of Carol Waldorf Lohr, the late wife of J. Lohr founder Jerry Lohr. Carol passed away in 2008 due to breast cancer, and since then, the family has dedicated this special vineyard to honor her legacy and support breast cancer awareness and early detection.
Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and Chief Brand Officer, reflects on the origins of the partnership:
“When I first reached out to NBCF sixteen years ago, my desire was to partner with another family organization to raise awareness for the importance of early breast cancer detection and to commemorate my mother’s influence on our business and family.”
This heartfelt initiative, known as the Touching Lives™ program, has become a cornerstone of the Lohr family’s philanthropy, providing vital support for NBCF’s programs, which include mammograms, patient navigation services, and HOPE Kits for women undergoing treatment. To date, this partnership has funded over 8,000 mammograms and continues to touch lives across the nation.
At the heart of this collaboration lies the 2021 J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, a wine that’s as impactful as its cause. Recognized with a stellar 92-point rating by Wine Spectator, this Napa Valley Cabernet showcases the vineyard’s Bordeaux-like climate and rich soils, producing a wine with deep, complex flavors.
Brenden Wood, J. Lohr’s Red Winemaker, eloquently describes it:
“The 2021 Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon displays fragrant black cherry and cassis aromas, layered with hazelnut and patisserie from the French oak barrel aging. Dark berry flavors saturate the palate, intertwining with fine-grained tannins and spiced notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and cocoa.”
This robust and elegant wine pairs beautifully with Truluck’s fall menu, especially their signature steaks and Branzino.
Truluck’s Beverage Director Dave Mattern expressed his enthusiasm, stating:
“With the addition of the J. Lohr Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon to Truluck’s menu, we’ll be acquiring a truly unique wine. It falls into my ‘Best Value on the List’ category. Of course, this wine is great with steaks, but also our Branzino or a piece of our malt chocolate cake.”
Throughout October, guests at any Truluck’s location can indulge in this remarkable Cabernet Sauvignon knowing their choice makes a difference. For every bottle purchased in the restaurant, Truluck’s will donate $20 to NBCF, and for bottles ordered to-go, $10 will be donated. These contributions go directly toward the foundation’s breast cancer education and early detection programs, offering hope and support to countless women.
As Mandy O’Neill, Senior Vice President of Development at NBCF, shares:
“By funding mammograms through the Touching Lives campaign, J. Lohr has helped provide life-changing services to thousands of women. This program has brought hope to so many women across the country like Bernice, a breast cancer survivor and a single mother of six, who received a mammogram through our National Mammography Program.”
This partnership holds even more significance in 2024 as J. Lohr celebrates its 50th anniversary. As part of their “50 Years, States & Ways of Giving” campaign, the Lohr family continues their tradition of community enhancement, showcasing that excellence in winemaking goes hand in hand with purposeful generosity. From their Monterey County vineyards to Paso Robles and Napa Valley, J. Lohr has become synonymous with premium wines and enduring philanthropy.
The Carol’s Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon is a testament to this legacy. With its refined character and compelling backstory, this wine serves as a beacon of hope, comfort, and celebration during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Join Truluck’s and J. Lohr this October in raising a glass to more than just exceptional wine. Together, we can make a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer, one bottle at a time. Whether you’re enjoying a bottle at the table or taking it home, your purchase helps provide vital services to women in need and continues the Lohr family’s mission of touching lives.
To learn more about J. Lohr’s Touching Lives™ program and the National Breast Cancer Foundation, visit their respective websites, and make your reservation at Truluck’s on OpenTable to experience this unforgettable pairing with a purpose.
