Pouring with Purpose: J. Lohr Wine Pairings at Truluck’s This October

The partnership between J. Lohr and the NBCF holds personal significance for the Lohr family. Carol’s Vineyard, a beautiful 31-acre property in Napa Valley’s St. Helena appellation, was named in memory of Carol Waldorf Lohr, the late wife of J. Lohr founder Jerry Lohr. Carol passed away in 2008 due to breast cancer, and since then, the family has dedicated this special vineyard to honor her legacy and support breast cancer awareness and early detection.

Cynthia Lohr, co-owner and Chief Brand Officer, reflects on the origins of the partnership: