Taco Temptations: Wynwood's Inaugural "Tag Your Taco" Taco Crawl

Get ready to savor Miami's tastiest tacos as Wynwood hosts its first-ever “Tag Your Taco” taco crawl from September 30th through October 4th in celebration of National Taco Day. With Wynwood’s vibrant and diverse food scene as the backdrop, this exciting five-day event invites taco lovers on a flavorful exploration of eight premier taquerias. Whether you're a street taco traditionalist or a fan of boundary-pushing flavors, Wynwood's taco spots are ready to wow your taste buds.
Wynwood, already famous for its eclectic mix of street art, nightlife, and innovative eateries, now adds another layer of excitement to its culinary offerings with this taco extravaganza. Organized by the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID), "Tag Your Taco" celebrates the iconic taco in its many forms—from bold Latin-inspired combinations to modern twists on Mexican street food.
As you hop from taqueria to taqueria, you’ll be able to sample unique taco creations and vote for your favorite via a simple QR code. This immersive taco crawl isn’t just about indulging in some of the best tacos in Miami; it's a fun, interactive way to engage with the local community and discover new favorite spots.
Wynwood's best taco joints have lined up for this event, each offering its own twist on the taco. Here’s what you can expect:
: Known for its laid-back atmosphere and street-style tacos crafted with bold, fresh ingredients, Bartaco is the perfect starting point for any taco crawl.
: This local gem brings inventive taco combinations inspired by rich Latin and Mexican culinary traditions.
: Famous for its authentic, high-quality Mexican fare, Benito Juarez transports you straight to Mexico with every bite.
: A popular Miami staple, Coyo Taco offers scratch-made tacos that deliver a contemporary twist on traditional Mexican street food.
: Where tacos meet cocktails. This colorful taqueria brings vibrant flavors and equally vibrant drinks to the taco crawl.
: A family-owned treasure, this spot offers classic Mexican recipes passed down through generations.
: Renowned for using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, The Taco Stand ensures every taco is a flavorful delight.
: Pushing the boundaries of traditional flavors, Velvet Taco is celebrated for its globally inspired taco creations.
To participate, simply visit any or all of the participating restaurants, scan the on-site QR code, and cast your vote for the best taco. Voting opens on September 30th and runs through October 4th—just in time for National Taco Day, when the winning taqueria will be crowned Wynwood’s Best Taco Spot.
Don’t forget to snap and share your taco crawl experience using the hashtag #TagYourTacoWynwood. From tacos to tequila, your snapshots are sure to make waves across social media, and you'll be supporting local businesses in the process.
More than just a celebration of one of the world's favorite foods, the "Tag Your Taco" event offers an opportunity to experience Wynwood's culinary diversity in an engaging and delicious way. Whether you're a taco aficionado or someone seeking to expand your palate, this event is your chance to immerse yourself in the flavors and culture that make Wynwood one of Miami's hottest destinations.
Dates: September 30 – October 4, 2024
Voting Deadline: October 4, 2024
Winner Announcement: October 4, 2024, on National Taco Day
For more information and a full list of participating restaurants, visit the official Wynwood Business Improvement District website at wynwoodmiami.com.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!