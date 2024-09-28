Taco Temptations: Wynwood's Inaugural "Tag Your Taco" Taco Crawl

Wynwood, already famous for its eclectic mix of street art, nightlife, and innovative eateries, now adds another layer of excitement to its culinary offerings with this taco extravaganza. Organized by the Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID), "Tag Your Taco" celebrates the iconic taco in its many forms—from bold Latin-inspired combinations to modern twists on Mexican street food.

As you hop from taqueria to taqueria, you’ll be able to sample unique taco creations and vote for your favorite via a simple QR code. This immersive taco crawl isn’t just about indulging in some of the best tacos in Miami; it's a fun, interactive way to engage with the local community and discover new favorite spots.