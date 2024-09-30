Le Dîner en Blanc 2024 Returned to NYC Held at the Iconic Union Square

Last night Le Dîner en Blanc returned to New York for a surprise pop up dinner held at Union Square attracting thousands of revelers dressed in elegant white.
The legendary French-inspired urban picnic Le Dîner en Blanc has become THE culinary event of the year in cities around the world, bringing food lovers, cultural enthusiasts, and fashionistas dressed all in white together at a secret locale. The event has become a worldwide phenomenon, and this year over 75 cities in 16 countries will host Le Dîner en Blanc; in the U.S., the event will take place in 42 cities.
With Dîner en Blanc International’s visionary Co-Founder and President Sandy Safi at the helm, building and overseeing an ever-expanding global network, the chic pop-up dinner has become a beloved tradition across 6 continents, with each location injecting its own unique culture and culinary voice. There are nearly two million fans on lists worldwide, hoping to attend events that frequently sell out in a matter of days.
The locale also showcased the city’s efforts to rethink and transform its utilization of NYC streets and take advantage of its unique urban landscape.
Every year in cities around the world, thousands of people dressed entirely in white descend on a landmark public space with everything they need for an elegant soirée in tow, including gourmet picnic food, fine china, silverware, tablecloth and folding table and chairs. Guests first gather at specific rallying points and, guided by local volunteers, they travel by foot or by other organized means of transportation to the secret location, which remains a secret until the moment they arrive, creating an air of mystery and excitement.
Over the course of the evening, the guests eat, converse, reconnect with friends and celebrate their city’s beauty amid live music and dancing. The elaborate table settings include miniature carousels with white cupcakes, white doves in aviaries, elaborate white flower arrangements and enormous candelabras.
The signature moment of the event is without a doubt the waving of thousands of cloth napkins to mark the beginning of the dinner. At the end of the night when time comes to say Au revoir, guests pack up their crystal, dinnerware, and tables, pick up all their litter and head into the night, leaving behind no sign of their elegant revelry.
Le Dîner en Blanc 2024 made a stunning return to New York City, gathering thousands of elegantly dressed revelers at Union Square for a surprise pop-up dinner. The event, known for its secret locations and chic white attire, has become a global phenomenon, celebrated in over 75 cities worldwide. This year’s NYC edition highlighted the city's innovative use of urban spaces, creating a magical evening of food, music, and community.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!