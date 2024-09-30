The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative "Face of Hope" Gala 2024

This year's Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) "Face of Hope" Gala, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, celebrated 12 years of impactful work under the leadership of founder Forest Whitaker. Held in the heart of New York during the opening week of the United Nations General Assembly, the event brought together an eclectic mix of guests, including YG Marley, Trudie Styler, Amina Muhammed, and Ilfenesh Hadera, who joined forces to support WPDI’s mission to empower conflict-affected communities.

Forest Whitaker, known not just for his award-winning roles in Hollywood but also for his deep dedication to social activism, founded WPDI in 2012. Over the years, his initiative has provided youth, women, and marginalized individuals with skills in leadership, peacebuilding, and entrepreneurship, helping them to transform their communities from within.