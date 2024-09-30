The Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative "Face of Hope" Gala 2024

This year's Whitaker Peace & Development Initiative (WPDI) "Face of Hope" Gala, hosted by Whoopi Goldberg, celebrated 12 years of impactful work under the leadership of founder Forest Whitaker. Held in the heart of New York during the opening week of the United Nations General Assembly, the event brought together an eclectic mix of guests, including YG Marley, Trudie Styler, Amina Muhammed, and Ilfenesh Hadera, who joined forces to support WPDI’s mission to empower conflict-affected communities.
Forest Whitaker, known not just for his award-winning roles in Hollywood but also for his deep dedication to social activism, founded WPDI in 2012. Over the years, his initiative has provided youth, women, and marginalized individuals with skills in leadership, peacebuilding, and entrepreneurship, helping them to transform their communities from within.
The night was filled with inspiring performances and moments, including a standout performance by R&B sensation YG Marley. However, the highlight was undoubtedly the speech delivered by Whitaker himself. His words echoed a deep urgency about the state of global conflicts and the need for sustained peace efforts.
"Peace is always our job," Whitaker remarked.
As he addressed the scale of the challenges that WPDI tackles. He highlighted the 150 ongoing wars across regions, stating...
"Without help, the people affected are our children."
Whitaker’s speech underscored the devastating impact of conflicts in places like Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, as well as the emotional toll of crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.
Quoting a United Nations report, Whitaker stressed...
“Six out of seven people worldwide are plagued by insecurity,”
Emphasizing that the world is facing the highest number of violent conflicts since World War II. The WPDI’s mission, according to Whitaker, is to meet this challenge head-on through its Sustainable Development Goals, laying the foundation for lasting peace through resilience-building, trauma healing, and educational programs.
Since its inception, WPDI has worked across Africa, Europe, and the Americas, with a particular focus on empowering youth and women. Whitaker’s speech reinforced this focus, as he expressed his gratitude to all in attendance:
"Your presence here tonight is about more than support—it’s about being part of a global movement of hope and transformation."
The evening served as a reminder of the critical importance of initiatives like WPDI, which bridge divides, provide hope, and offer tangible solutions to some of the world's most pressing challenges. As the night came to a close, the audience was left with a powerful call to action—one rooted in Whitaker’s belief in the capacity of individuals to foster peace and uplift their communities.
As WPDI continues its work across the globe, events like the Face of Hope Gala serve as a beacon of what is possible when art, activism, and leadership come together for a greater cause. With ongoing support from partners like Verizon, Mach49, and BNP Paribas, and the continued passion of its founder, WPDI is poised to further its mission to create a more peaceful and equitable world.
For more information on WPDI and how you can support, visit WPDI’s website: https://wpdi.org/
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Email us at advertising@resident.com to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!