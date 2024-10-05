Puppy HIIT & Plunge: Saunas, Wellness Shots, and More

Join Puppy HIIT & Plunge: Fitness, Wellness, and Furry Fun in Miami
Ready to combine fitness, wellness, and fun with furry friends? Join us for Puppy HIIT & Plunge!

Saturday, October 26th

10 AM - 2 PM

Proyecto Tulum 437 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami

Purchase tickets HERE

Expect an action-packed day with a HIIT Workout, Cold plunges, B12 Shots, Botox, Saunas, and an optional dog training session. We'll have complimentary goodies, refreshing drinks, exclusive discounts, and a chance to connect with fellow dog and wellness lovers. Feel free to bring your own dog or hang out with the rescue puppies!

Schedule: 

10:00 AM – Arrival
10:30-11:15 AM – HIIT Workout with @Donald.Montero
Dog Training with @k9offleashmiami (optional)
10:30 AM - 3:00 PM – Wellness Activations

  • Cold Plunges & Saunas by SaunaBox

  • Discounted Botox by The Aesthetics Collective

  • Wellness Shots from @blufoxelevated and @refinedvida

  • Raffles, shopping, photos by @thegoodtimesupply, and more

Spots are limited, so grab your ticket and don’t forget your bathing suit!

Eventbrite tickets HERE

Sweatpals tickets HERE

Paws, Positivity, and Wellness: Join Us for a Series of Heartwarming Events with Wellness Woofs

