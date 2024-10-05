Puppy HIIT & Plunge: Saunas, Wellness Shots, and More

Ready to combine fitness, wellness, and fun with furry friends? Join us for Puppy HIIT & Plunge!
Saturday, October 26th
10 AM - 2 PM
Proyecto Tulum 437 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami
Expect an action-packed day with a HIIT Workout, Cold plunges, B12 Shots, Botox, Saunas, and an optional dog training session. We'll have complimentary goodies, refreshing drinks, exclusive discounts, and a chance to connect with fellow dog and wellness lovers. Feel free to bring your own dog or hang out with the rescue puppies!
Schedule:
10:00 AM – Arrival
10:30-11:15 AM – HIIT Workout with @Donald.Montero
Dog Training with @k9offleashmiami (optional)
10:30 AM - 3:00 PM – Wellness Activations
Cold Plunges & Saunas by SaunaBox
Discounted Botox by The Aesthetics Collective
Wellness Shots from @blufoxelevated and @refinedvida
Raffles, shopping, photos by @thegoodtimesupply, and more
Spots are limited, so grab your ticket and don’t forget your bathing suit!
