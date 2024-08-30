Paws, Positivity, and Wellness: Join Us for a Series of Heartwarming Events with Wellness Woofs

From Puppy Yoga to Reiki and Adoption Fairs, Every Moment Supports a Greater Cause in Miami
Wellness Woofs
Wellness WoofsPhoto Courtesy Wellness Woofs

Get ready to embark on a journey that’s as rewarding for your soul as it is for our four-legged friends. Wellness Woofs invites you to a series of unique and impactful events this fall, where wellness meets wagging tails. From yoga and sound healing sessions to fun-filled adoption events, these experiences offer more than just a good time—they’re an opportunity to make a difference. Every event is designed to promote wellness, community, and the vital cause of rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. Join us in creating lasting memories while supporting our mission to provide essential care and forever homes for our furry friends.

September 8, 2024 - Wellness, Wags & Wheels: Yoga, Sound Healing, Aura Pics, Aromatherapy

Location

Tesla Showroom

Experience yoga, sound healing, aura photography, and aromatherapy alongside rescue dogs at this unique event.

Eventbrite Ticket Link HERE

SweatPals Ticket Link HERE

September 15, 2024 - Paws and Peace Reiki, Wine, and Wellness at Magie Miami

Location

8281 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33138

Unleash your inner zen with a soothing reiki session to balance your mind, body, and spirit. And don't forget to treat yourself to gifts and snacks provided for all participants. A complimentary glass of wine included. Enjoy the peaceful atmosphere and spread some pawsitive vibes. Come join us for a day of wellness and wagging tails! Professional photographers will be there.

Eventbrite Ticket Link HERE

SweatPals Ticket Link HERE

September 22, 2024 - Puppy Yoga with Tammy Patterson at Gramps

Price

$25 - $45

Location

Gramps

Kickstart your day with a peaceful yoga session accompanied by adorable puppies. A perfect blend of relaxation and puppy love!

Eventbrite Ticket Link HERE

SweatPals Ticket Link HERE

November 3, 2024 - Barks and Bonds: Training and Adoption Event

Price

$14 - $29

Location

Canine Connections

Join us for a day of dog training and adoption opportunities. Whether you're looking to adopt or simply want to enjoy a day with dogs, this event is for you!

SweatPals Ticket Link HERE

November 10, 2024 - Puppies and Kava: Sound Healing, Yoga, Reiki

Price

$10 - $18

Location

Kava Villa

Immerse yourself in a unique experience combining sound healing, yoga, and Reiki, all while enjoying the company of playful puppies.

Eventbrite Ticket Link HERE

SweatPals Ticket Link HERE

November 17, 2024 - HIIT Workout & Fluffy Friends: Sweat 440 South

Price

$28 - $51

Location

SWEAT 440 SOUTH MIAMI

Get your heart pumping with a high-intensity workout, then cool down with some fluffy friends. A great way to stay fit and have fun!

Eventbrite Ticket Link HERE

SweatPals Ticket Link HERE

Each of these events helps Wellness Woofs raise funds for their rescues and other animals in need of care and adoption. Your participation makes a real difference!

To RSVP or for more information, please visit https://linktr.ee/wellness.woofs

Wellness Woofs
A Night to Remember: PAWS4you's 14th Annual Howl-O-Ween Glows Under the Full Moon

