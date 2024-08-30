Paws, Positivity, and Wellness: Join Us for a Series of Heartwarming Events with Wellness Woofs

Get ready to embark on a journey that’s as rewarding for your soul as it is for our four-legged friends. Wellness Woofs invites you to a series of unique and impactful events this fall, where wellness meets wagging tails. From yoga and sound healing sessions to fun-filled adoption events, these experiences offer more than just a good time—they’re an opportunity to make a difference. Every event is designed to promote wellness, community, and the vital cause of rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need. Join us in creating lasting memories while supporting our mission to provide essential care and forever homes for our furry friends.
8281 Northeast 2nd Avenue Miami, FL 33138
Unleash your inner zen with a soothing reiki session to balance your mind, body, and spirit. And don't forget to treat yourself to gifts and snacks provided for all participants. A complimentary glass of wine included. Enjoy the peaceful atmosphere and spread some pawsitive vibes. Come join us for a day of wellness and wagging tails! Professional photographers will be there.
$14 - $29
Canine Connections
Join us for a day of dog training and adoption opportunities. Whether you're looking to adopt or simply want to enjoy a day with dogs, this event is for you!
Each of these events helps Wellness Woofs raise funds for their rescues and other animals in need of care and adoption. Your participation makes a real difference!
To RSVP or for more information, please visit https://linktr.ee/wellness.woofs
Become an Insider! Step into the world of luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Click here to subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain unparalleled access to the latest in luxury lifestyle, high-end real estate, travel exclusives, and so much more.
Are you interested in advertising with Resident? Email us at to learn more.