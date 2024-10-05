Richard Branson and Made By Dyslexia Launch Free Global University to Harness Dyslexic Skills

New York: Sir Richard Branson and global charity, Made By Dyslexia, have joined forces to launch a free online university, dubbed ‘DyslexicU’, that teaches the world how dyslexics think.

Built in partnership with The Open University and available worldwide, the pioneering and innovative online course has been created in response to new era-defining research by the charity and the world’s largest recruiter, Randstad Enterprise. It finds the intelligence the world needs now is changing, and the skills inherent to dyslexics are the most sought-after skills in every sector, globally.

Made By Dyslexia’s ground-breaking ‘Intelligence 5.0’ report concluded that today's AI driven world needs a new kind of intelligence focused on human skills such as complex problem solving, adaptability, resilience, communication and creative thinking. These are skills dyslexics naturally possess but aren't measured by traditional education and workplace tests which instead focus on dyslexic challenges.

Speaking at the DyslexicU launch event, Richard Branson said, “I’m proud that Dyslexic Thinking has made Virgin the disruptive brand that it is today. Thinking differently has always been an asset, but in this new world, it’s essential. We need more innovators, problem-solvers, storytellers and unconventional thinking. I’m delighted to join forces with Made By Dyslexia to launch DyslexicU which is free to access from all around the world.”

DyslexicU’s radical call for ''a new school of thought” was echoed in research commissioned by YouGov for the Intelligence 5.0 report. Of the 5,000 people surveyed across the USA, UK, India and Australia:

  • 73% of respondents considered complex problem solving to be the best measure of intelligence.

  • "Being creative and imaginative" follows with 60%, and “having good people and communication skills” with 59%.

  • Only 6% believe the current approach of standardised exams and psychometric tests is the best indicator of intelligence today.

  • It’s time for a radical overhaul of the outdated systems that are designed to teach and measure intelligence.

Kate Griggs, Founder of Made By Dyslexia, said, “AI has fundamentally changed the type of human intelligence that is critical for success, making the human skills of problem solving, innovation, lateral thinking and interpersonal skills the most sought-after skills in every job, in every sector, worldwide. And these are all Dyslexic Thinking skills.”

Presented by Dyslexic Thinking expert Kate Griggs, the inspirational short video courses feature experts and successful dyslexics from a wide range of fields. These notable ‘lecturers’ reveal the extraordinary power of Dyslexic Thinking, talking to how their Dyslexic Thinking has fuelled innovation and success, and the lessons we can gain from their experiences. Importantly, DyslexicU is free to access world-wide and open to anyone through The Open University. Those who complete the courses in DyslexicU can add the University of Dyslexic Thinking to their LinkedIn education.

Contributing dyslexics include Virgin Group founder Sir Richard Branson, Dash Water founder Alex Wright, Shark Tank USA star Barbara Corcoran, Trunki founder Rob Law, Virgin Unite founding CEO Jean Oelwang, Activist Erin Brockovich, Lonnie Ali (sharing lessons from her late dyslexic husband, Muhammad), and Activist Princess Sarah Zeid amongst many more.

Richard Branson and Kate Griggs officially launched DyslexicU in New York today during the UN General Assembly, alongside a distinguished panel of guest speakers that included Changemaker & Ambassador Princess Beatrice, Chief Executive of Randstad Enterprise Michael Smith, Director for Education and Skills OECD Andreas Schleicher and Space Scientist and Ambassador Dame Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

Learn more about the intelligence the world needs and enroll in the University of Dyslexic Thinking at www.dyslexicu.org

To celebrate #DyslexicThinking as a valuable skillset join the conversation or add the skill to your LinkedIn profile if you are dyslexic.

