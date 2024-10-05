Richard Branson and Made By Dyslexia Launch Free Global University to Harness Dyslexic Skills

Built in partnership with The Open University and available worldwide, the pioneering and innovative online course has been created in response to new era-defining research by the charity and the world’s largest recruiter, Randstad Enterprise. It finds the intelligence the world needs now is changing, and the skills inherent to dyslexics are the most sought-after skills in every sector, globally.

Made By Dyslexia’s ground-breaking ‘Intelligence 5.0’ report concluded that today's AI driven world needs a new kind of intelligence focused on human skills such as complex problem solving, adaptability, resilience, communication and creative thinking. These are skills dyslexics naturally possess but aren't measured by traditional education and workplace tests which instead focus on dyslexic challenges.