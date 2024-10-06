Cristian Rivera Foundation To Host Its 15th Annual Celebrity Gala

The Cristian Rivera Foundation's mission is to create a world without diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) by funding research for a cure, spreading awareness, and providing family support. After the devastating loss of his son Cristian to DIPG, John “Gungie” Rivera was inspired to establish the Cristian Rivera Foundation, a New Jersey-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, in 2009.

Today, the foundation’s funding has contributed to significant progress in the fight against DIPG, with three children responding well to clinical trials led by Dr. Mark Souweidane at Weill Cornell Medical Center. These promising outcomes offer hope to the medical community and families impacted by DIPG. Additionally, the foundation supports genetic research by Dr. Oren Becher at Pediatric Hematology-Oncology at Mount Sinai Kravis Children’s Hospital.

The Cristian Rivera Foundation pursues its mission through fundraising events, monthly newsletters, media outreach, and other initiatives to educate and enlighten the community about DIPG and its devastating impact on children and families.

The foundation also serves as a vital resource, providing support, information, and financial assistance to families affected by DIPG. By working closely with these families, the foundation helps them navigate the challenges of this difficult journey, offering the tools and guidance needed to cope with this devastating disease.