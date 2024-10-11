‘Pumpkin Spice Up Your Look’: That’s It Salon Hosts Exclusive Fall Beauty Event With VIP Styling Demos & Community Involvement

To further support the community, That’s It Salon will also be participating in Walk with Purpose, Miami Country Day’s annual student-led event to benefit pediatric cancer research on October 19, 2024.

That’s It Salon is excited to welcome new faces into the That’s It Family, support causes near and dear to their hearts, and give back to the local community. All you need is Love & That’s It! Click HERE to RSVP to the VIP Fall Event or HERE to book an appointment with That’s It Salon.