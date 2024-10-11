‘Pumpkin Spice Up Your Look’: That’s It Salon Hosts Exclusive Fall Beauty Event With VIP Styling Demos & Community Involvement

That’s It Salon is excited to welcome the fall season with an exclusive beauty event, ‘Pumpkin Spice Up Your Look’, on Saturday, October 12th, from 12–2 PM. This VIP open-house style celebration invites beauty enthusiasts to experience the latest fall hair trends while enjoying personalized styling tips, seasonal refreshments, bites, and a festive atmosphere at That’s It Salon, located at 9472 NE 2nd Ave, Miami Shores, FL 33138.
Join Master Stylists Christian Parla and Justin McKay as they share the hottest fall hair transformations and professional tips on refreshing your look for the season. From bold new cuts to subtle seasonal updates, guests will learn how to achieve their dream styles under the guidance of top stylists. That’s It Salon is offering 15% off all services booked during the event, too!
“We’re excited to kick off the fall season with an event that not only brings our That’s It family together but also welcomes new clients into our community,” said Master Stylist & Co-Founder Christian Parla.
VIP space is limited, so RSVP HERE ASAP to secure your spot. Whether you’re ready for a complete transformation or want to add a seasonal twist to your current look, join us for an afternoon of beauty, inspiration, and fall festivities.
Additionally, in honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, That’s It Salon is collaborating with its sister brands, Snatched Plastic Surgery and Nip Tuck Aesthetics, for a special giveaway to a breast cancer survivor. That’s It Salon will offer a full makeover: manicure, pedicure, and curated hair care/styling treatment of the winner’s choice.
With this partnership, Snatched Plastic Surgery, Nip Tuck Aesthetics, and That’s It Salon hope to make a lasting impact in the lives of breast cancer survivors while raising awareness of the importance of breast cancer research and treatment. Together, they stand with the breast cancer community, offering not only a physical transformation but also a celebration of survival and new beginnings.
To further support the community, That’s It Salon will also be participating in Walk with Purpose, Miami Country Day’s annual student-led event to benefit pediatric cancer research on October 19, 2024.
That’s It Salon is excited to welcome new faces into the That’s It Family, support causes near and dear to their hearts, and give back to the local community. All you need is Love & That’s It! Click HERE to RSVP to the VIP Fall Event or HERE to book an appointment with That’s It Salon.
