Spooktacular Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Miami: Unmissable Festivities for All Ages

Halloween in Miami is full of excitement, with an array of events that cater to both children and adults. From trick-or-treating at iconic venues to immersive experiences and festive face painting, there’s something for everyone. Dive into the magic of Halloween with these top family-friendly activities happening across the city!
Date: October 26
Time: 2 PM - 7 PM
Location:
Bayside Marketplace is hosting its first-ever Kiddo-Ween Festival in partnership with Kiddos Magazine. This Halloween extravaganza features safe trick-or-treating, a pumpkin patch, fall-themed photo opportunities, live entertainment, costume runway shows, a hula hoop contest, music, and more! The event is free to the public, but registration is required.
Register now at Eventbrite.
Date: October 31
Time: 1 PM - 3 PM (Ice Cream Cart), 3 PM onwards (Cookie Decorating)
Location: W South Beach
Celebrate Halloween at W South Beach with a delightfully spooky twist! Kick off the festivities on October 31 with a special Halloween ice cream cart featuring Bubba Ice from 1 to 3 PM. Afterward, all ages are welcome to join in the fun of Spooky Cookie Decorating at 3 PM. Along with these Halloween activities, guests can also enjoy the luxury of South Beach’s largest rooms, rooftop pickleball courts, and the personalized services of a “W Insider.”
For more details, visit W South Beach.
Date: October 19
Time: 11 AM - 3 PM
Location: Jungle Plaza, Miami Design District
Join the for their 7th annual Children's Halloween Party, where kids from the foundation's partner facilities can enjoy games, activities, costumes, food, and candy. This fun-filled event is sure to bring joy to children and create lasting memories in the heart of Miami’s Design District.
Learn more at Little Lighthouse Foundation.
Date: October 26
Time: 11 AM - 3 PM
Location:
Dive into the world of eerie experiments at the Frost Science Museum's 8th Annual Spooky Science Monster Mash. With chemistry demonstrations, hands-on science activities, and an interactive Mad Science Lab, this event is a perfect blend of education and Halloween fun.
Admission details are available at Frost Science.
Dates: October 28 - October 31
Location: Paradox Experience Miami
This October, Paradox Experience Miami transforms into a spooky wonderland with themed photo opportunities and Halloween decor. From October 28 to 31, visitors can enjoy trick-or-treating within the venue's mind-bending exhibits, making it a unique way to celebrate the season.
Plan your visit at Paradox Experience Miami.
Dates: Throughout October
Location: Regatta Grove
Celebrate the essence of fall with Regatta Grove’s annual pumpkin patch. This family-friendly event invites kids to pick out their perfect pumpkin while parents enjoy refreshing seasonal drinks and stunning bay views, creating the ideal backdrop for a memorable day.
Learn more at Regatta Grove.
Date: October 26
Location: Shoma Bazaar
From 3:30pm - 5:30pm, let your kids get into the Halloween spirit with festive face painting! Buy a kid’s drink for just $6 and receive a token for a special treat. Then from 7pm - 9 pm, dress to impress and sign up at the takeout counter for a chance to win thrilling prizes. Show off your best Halloween look!
Explore more at Shoma Bazaar.
Dates: Throughout October
Location: Gale Miami Hotel & Residences
After a day full of family-friendly Halloween festivities, parents deserve a little relaxation, and Gale Wellness Spa has just the treat. Indulge in their seasonal specials, available daily from 8 AM to 7 PM, and enjoy a BOO-Berry Facial or a CBD Monster Mash Massage, perfect for soothing away the day’s excitement. Complete your spa experience with add-ons like the Pumpkin Bliss Back Scrub and Aromatherapy Scalp Massage for the ultimate rejuvenation.
View the full spa menu at Gale Miami Wellness.
