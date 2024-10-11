Spooktacular Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Miami: Unmissable Festivities for All Ages

Date: October 31

Time: 1 PM - 3 PM (Ice Cream Cart), 3 PM onwards (Cookie Decorating)

Location: W South Beach

Celebrate Halloween at W South Beach with a delightfully spooky twist! Kick off the festivities on October 31 with a special Halloween ice cream cart featuring Bubba Ice from 1 to 3 PM. Afterward, all ages are welcome to join in the fun of Spooky Cookie Decorating at 3 PM. Along with these Halloween activities, guests can also enjoy the luxury of South Beach’s largest rooms, rooftop pickleball courts, and the personalized services of a “W Insider.”

For more details, visit W South Beach.