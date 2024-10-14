Hudson River Park Friends Gala Raises Over $2.5 Million to Support Park Care, Education, and Expansion

On October 10, 2024, Hudson River Park Friends hosted their annual fundraising gala at Pier 62 and Pier Sixty, with the event bringing together a vibrant mix of supporters, city leaders, and celebrities to celebrate and support the four-mile-long Hudson River Park. This year’s gala raised nearly $2.6 million, which will be directed toward maintaining the park, supporting over 400 free events, and funding environmental education and research programs.
The evening was hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actress Desi Lydic, who set a lively tone for the night. Guests began the evening with cocktails and oysters by the Carousel at Pier 62, followed by a jazz-led procession from The Juilliard School to Pier Sixty, where they enjoyed a formal dinner and the gala’s main program.
The gala honored several key figures for their dedication to the park and their efforts in environmental and community advocacy. This year’s honorees included:
Matt Bomer, actor and filmmaker, and Simon Halls, founder and partner of Slate PR, who have deep personal connections to Hudson River Park.
Alex and Miles Pincus, co-founders of Grand Banks, known for their support of public spaces and sustainable waterfront development.
The Terminal Warehouse Development Team, represented by David Levinson and Rob Lapidus of L&L Holding Company, Adam Frazier of Columbia Property Trust, and Richard Cook of CookFox Architects, who have contributed to the park’s ongoing revitalization efforts.
Honoree Matt Bomer shared how Hudson River Park has been a sanctuary for his family, especially during his time filming in New York City. He reflected, "We have so many incredible memories at Hudson River Park. We are honored to be recognized by an organization that ensures future generations will enjoy this space as much as we have."
A highlight of the night was an exclusive performance by Andy Bell, lead singer of Erasure, who brought the crowd to their feet with hits like "Oh L’Amour" and "A Little Respect." The gala drew a notable list of attendees, including Martha Stewart, Michelle Collins, and members of the New York City Council, underscoring the park’s wide-reaching influence.
The funds raised at the gala will support the park's essential maintenance, including newly opened areas such as the Pier 26 Science Playground, Gansevoort Peninsula, and upcoming expansions at Pier 97. With the park nearing completion, it continues to play a crucial role as an urban green space and community hub.
Hudson River Park is unique among New York City’s parks as it is not city-run but rather a public-private partnership. While the city provides funding for park development, the day-to-day operations, programming, and maintenance rely on private donations and support from organizations like Hudson River Park Friends. The gala helps sustain over 400 free public programs each year, from STEM education and marine science research to free events and seasonal activities that bring together the diverse communities along Manhattan’s west side.
Hudson River Park is much more than just a green space. Spanning from Chambers Street to W 59th Street, it has transformed Manhattan’s waterfront into a vibrant hub of recreation, culture, and environmental stewardship. The park plays an important role in protecting the Hudson River’s ecosystem and offers educational programs to engage residents with their local environment.
For 26 years, Hudson River Park has been a beacon of sustainability and innovation. The park’s design incorporates eco-friendly principles, with green landscapes and habitats that attract diverse wildlife. Additionally, initiatives like the recently opened Gansevoort Peninsula and Pier 57 provide recreational facilities and natural habitats that enhance the city’s environmental landscape.
The success of the gala was made possible by the dedication of its chairs and committees. This year’s Gala Chairs included Diana L. Taylor, Michael R. Bloomberg, Erica and Sam Martini, Sarah and Sean Lambert, and others, while the Host and Honorary Committees boasted a star-studded lineup, including Andy Cohen, Hugh Jackman, Hoda Kotb, and Susan Sarandon. The event’s major sponsors, including Bloomberg Philanthropies and Google, reflect the widespread support for Hudson River Park’s mission.
Hudson River Park Friends continues to advocate for this treasured space, ensuring it remains a place of beauty, recreation, and learning for future generations. For those who wish to contribute or learn more about Hudson River Park and its programs, visit .
