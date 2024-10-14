Hudson River Park Friends Gala Raises Over $2.5 Million to Support Park Care, Education, and Expansion

The evening was hosted by Emmy Award-nominated actress Desi Lydic, who set a lively tone for the night. Guests began the evening with cocktails and oysters by the Carousel at Pier 62, followed by a jazz-led procession from The Juilliard School to Pier Sixty, where they enjoyed a formal dinner and the gala’s main program.

The gala honored several key figures for their dedication to the park and their efforts in environmental and community advocacy. This year’s honorees included:

Matt Bomer , actor and filmmaker, and Simon Halls , founder and partner of Slate PR, who have deep personal connections to Hudson River Park.

Alex and Miles Pincus , co-founders of Grand Banks, known for their support of public spaces and sustainable waterfront development.

The Terminal Warehouse Development Team, represented by David Levinson and Rob Lapidus of L&L Holding Company, Adam Frazier of Columbia Property Trust, and Richard Cook of CookFox Architects, who have contributed to the park’s ongoing revitalization efforts.

Honoree Matt Bomer shared how Hudson River Park has been a sanctuary for his family, especially during his time filming in New York City. He reflected, "We have so many incredible memories at Hudson River Park. We are honored to be recognized by an organization that ensures future generations will enjoy this space as much as we have."