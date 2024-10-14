Pretty in Pink: The Pink Agenda NYC Gala Raises Record $340,000 for Breast Cancer Research

recently hosted its 17th Annual New York City Gala, themed “Starry Night,” at Tribeca Rooftop. Co-hosted by entrepreneur Gretta Monahan and actress Sheetal Sheth, the event raised a record-breaking $340,000 to support breast cancer research and patient care. The evening honored Amanda Rice, Founder and CEO of The Chick Mission, who received The Pink Agenda Icon Award for her work helping women with cancer access fertility preservation services.
Nicole Seagriff, President of The Pink Agenda and a two-time breast cancer survivor, addressed the crowd, highlighting the importance of research. “Breast cancer among young women is rising. We must fuel life-changing research to end breast cancer once and for all,” she stated.
The event also celebrated a decade of partnership with Giuliana Rancic's FAB-U-WISH initiative, which grants special experiences to young women facing breast cancer. This year’s honoree, Kate Wunsch, who bravely endured extensive treatment after a stage 3B inflammatory breast cancer diagnosis, enjoyed a glamorous makeover courtesy of Kendra Scott.
Attendees included a host of VIPs and notable guests such as actress Jenna Leigh Green, Jesse Bongiovi (Hampton Water Rosé co-founder), Sarrah Strimel Bentley (Damn Good & Co founder), NBC New York anchor Adam Kuperstein, actress and model Toks Olagundoye, and others from the entertainment and media industries, such as Rebecca Jarvis, Emma Myles, and Jenna Leigh Green.
Guests enjoyed a range of entertainment, including a live auction featuring a pink guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi, a Tuscany getaway, and an exclusive Dom Pérignon tasting experience. There was also a silent auction with over 90 items, a performance by mentalist Andy Gersh, and tarot card readings by Sarah Potter. The evening ended with dancing under the stars to a set by DJ Ya Girl Ash.
The event’s Co-Chairs included Brooke Blau Goldstein and Gabriela Citrone Rooney, with Honorary Chairs like Alanna Griswold, Zoe Samuels, and Alexandra Zelman. Vice-Chairs such as Jennifer Breen, Regan Gore, and Paige Stables Jackson also helped bring the event to life. With notable support from Amanda Batula, Steven Beltrani, Francesca Braun, Michael Blanchard, and others, The Pink Agenda continues to make strides in funding breast cancer research and supporting patient care.
Since its inception, The Pink Agenda has raised over $9.75 million for breast cancer research through its partnership with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For more information on their mission, visit .
