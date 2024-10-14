Unyielding Voices: Celebrating 35 Years of Courage in Journalism at the IWMF Awards

Lauren Chooljian, a reporter from New Hampshire Public Radio, shared the difficulties she faced in exposing sexual misconduct within addiction treatment centers. Her podcast, The 13th Step, brought to light the dangers faced by individuals in early sobriety, as well as the violent retaliation she and her family endured. Chooljian recounted incidents of vandalism and defamation lawsuits, reflecting on the courage it took to continue despite these setbacks. She dedicated her award to the brave women who shared their stories, underscoring the ongoing challenges they face​.