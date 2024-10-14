Unyielding Voices: Celebrating 35 Years of Courage in Journalism at the IWMF Awards

The International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) hosted its 35th Anniversary Courage in Journalism Awards at a luncheon held at Cipriani 42 St in NYC, which celebrated the bravery of women journalists who have faced immense challenges in their pursuit of truth. Hosted by ABC News' Linsey Davis, the event honored journalists Lauren Chooljian, Mónica Velásquez Villacís, and others for their unwavering commitment to journalism despite threats, violence, and hardship.
Lauren Chooljian, a reporter from New Hampshire Public Radio, shared the difficulties she faced in exposing sexual misconduct within addiction treatment centers. Her podcast, The 13th Step, brought to light the dangers faced by individuals in early sobriety, as well as the violent retaliation she and her family endured. Chooljian recounted incidents of vandalism and defamation lawsuits, reflecting on the courage it took to continue despite these setbacks. She dedicated her award to the brave women who shared their stories, underscoring the ongoing challenges they face.
Another honoree spoke movingly about her experiences reporting from Eastern Europe amidst the Ukraine conflict. She highlighted the unique struggles women journalists face there, where they must relocate, often with their children, while witnessing the devastating effects of violence. She established a shelter in Portugal, aptly named "Breather," offering refuge and a moment of peace for these women. She described the ocean as the best psychologist, providing solace in the midst of turmoil.
A third recipient recounted her recent wrongful detention in Russia, where she endured freezing conditions and isolation. She emphasized the importance of organizations like IWMF in advocating for press freedom, sharing how global support, including bipartisan efforts from the U.S., contributed to her release. She expressed gratitude for the coalition of press freedom groups that kept her case in the spotlight, noting that such solidarity is essential for journalists facing extreme conditions worldwide.
The Wallis Annenberg Justice for Women Journalists Award went to Shin Daewe, one of Myanmar’s pioneering women documentary filmmakers, covering political, environmental and social issues in her country. Following prior detentions in 1990 and 1991, Daewe was sentenced to life in prison in 2024 for allegedly, “funding and assisting terrorists,” and was charged behind closed doors by a military tribunal without access to legal representation. This is the most severe sentence given to a journalist since the junta regained power in February 2021.
This year’s Courage in Journalism Awards not only recognized individual achievements but also highlighted the importance of supporting press freedom and the continued need for diverse voices in media. The event underscored that while the challenges are great, the determination of women journalists to report the truth is unwavering.
